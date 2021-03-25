12.2 C
Comune di Monopoli
giovedì 25 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Techking Custom-made Tires Come to Full Play in Australia, Well Recognized by Rio Tinto and XCMG

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Canzone segreta: ospiti e anticipazioni del 26 marzo

Torna con il terzo appuntamento “Canzone Segreta” in onda venerdì 26 marzo, alle 21.35, su Rai1 .Alla conduzione...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

L’Isola dei Famosi: la puntata del 25 marzo

Giovedì 25 marzo in prima serata su Canale 5, quarto appuntamento con “L’Isola dei Famosi”.A commentare la puntata, con la...
Continua a leggere
Cinema e SpettacoloLifestyleblog.it - 0

Francesca Della Ragione tra i protagonisti de “La Banda dei tre”

Da oggi, giovedì 25 marzo, su Sky Premiere è disponibile il film “La banda dei tre” di Francesco Maria Dominedò, che...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

KARRATHA, Australia, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Equipped with Techking custom-made tires 23.5R25 ETD2S, XCMG XC958 high-end loaders arrived at Karratha, Western Australia in mid-January and began to transport ores to cargo ships for the purchaser Rio Tinto. In order to gather up user feedback on Techking custom-made tires, Techking Australia branch business personnel Steve Coles made a recent onsite visit to Rio Tinto.   

The tire model is specially designed for XCMG XC9 series high-end loaders to undertake ore transportation tasks. By adopting proprietary formula and chevron patterns, these custom-made tires dramatically improve performance in cut resistance and sidewall overall strength, thus achieving a longer life cycle under special working conditions. Allen Zhuo, the XCMG field service engineer told Steve that “Techking tires and XCMG loaders have been put into use for Rio Tinto and work well at present”.  

The delivery of customized tires for XCMG loaders marks the second time for Techking to render tailored tire services to two international giants, further to the custom-made tire solution for graders. This is another milestone made towards Techking’s goal of becoming a leading global tire solution supplier for large mining machineries.      

While Steve was visiting Rio Tinto, a test report with satisfactory results was received with regard to the 27.00R49 SUPER ROCK tires. Those tires were customized for Komatsu 785 rigid dump trucks working at a Rio Tinto copper mine in Mongolia. According to the Techking field service engineers’ report, “it is shown from the tracking data in March that the 27.00R49 SUPER ROCK tires have reached an average service life of 4,201 hours to date and could go beyond Rio Tinto’s expectation by reaching an estimated service life of 10,406 hours”. 

 

Articolo precedenteSmallRig Launches the Cage for fp Series, CERTIFIED BY SIGMA
Articolo successivoEsperti: “Per gestione emofilia serve approccio multidisciplinare”

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos - 0

Vaccini Covid, Von der Leyen: “In arrivo 360 milioni dosi per Ue”

Vaccini Covid 2021, l'Europa attende la consegna di 360 milioni di dosi dal secondo trimestre di quest'anno. A dirlo...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Vaccini Covid, Von der Leyen: “In arrivo 360 milioni dosi per Ue”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Vaccini Covid 2021, l'Europa attende la consegna di 360 milioni di dosi dal secondo trimestre di quest'anno. A dirlo è stata la presidente della...
Continua a leggere

Zona arancione per Veneto, Zaia: “Siamo vicini”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Veneto verso la zona arancione. La regione potrebbe lasciare la zona rossa e passare nella fascia con regole e divieti più soft per scuola,...
Continua a leggere

Covid e sport, esercizio fisico protegge da forme più gravi

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Il corretto e costante esercizio fisico anche a casa, a tutte le età e soprattutto negli anziani, è uno scudo in più contro il...
Continua a leggere

La dieta dei centenari, 5 consigli per una vita lunga e sana

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Gli over 65 nel mondo raggiungeranno il miliardo e mezzo entro il 2050 e in Italia rappresentano già il 23,3% della popolazione, con un'aspettativa...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini