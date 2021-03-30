Talon strengthens International Programmatic OOH capabilities with Hivestack

New partnership expands automated and data-driven OOH access to advertisers.

LONDON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Talon Group, the leading global independent Out of Home (OOH) agency, today announced a partnership between its International and German businesses, with Hivestack, a global adtech leader in programmatic digital OOH (DOOH).

The new partnership enables Talon and its international operation Plexus to expand access to DOOH for global advertisers and agencies and provide a single point of access to the rapidly evolving programmatic DOOH sector. It will also allow Talon’s international division Plexus to place international ‘export’ business across borders, positioning international OOH as a digital ‘platform’ business for the first time.

Talon will continue to develop Atlas, its proprietary programmatic technology for the UK market. This new partnership will incorporate Talon’s OOH data management platform Ada in global markets, which will enable Plexus to target global audiences behaviorally using the Hivestack DSP.

All forms of OOH are poised for a sharp rebound this year and, according to WARC, is forecast to be the second-fastest growing medium in 2021, with global adspend rising by a fifth to $36.3bn. Moreover, with rising DOOH adoption, DOOH revenues continue to grow globally, currently estimated at $11.3bn.

Barry Cupples, Talon’s Global CEO said, “As we accelerate our growth in 2021, we’re delighted to expand our adtech proposition globally through deeper investments in technology and by collaborating with innovative partners to scale our capabilities for our clients around the world. Hivestack’s global expertise will further strengthen our capabilities in building an unmatched full-service Out of Home agency.”

Adrian Skelton, Managing Partner at The Talon Group and responsible for the Plexus international brand, commented: “This partnership allows us to combine the invaluable expertise of our on-the ground network offices with the group’s proprietary data capabilities like Ada. Hivestack’s platform and technology will enable the Plexus team to smartly plan, buy and execute client campaigns in over 100 markets around the world, cementing our position as the leading independent international OOH Specialist.”

Hivestack’s CFO, Nigel Clarkson added, “Talon has an advanced mindset on how to reach consumers across multiple touchpoints — both outside of the home and inside of the home. We look forward to working with Talon to evolve Hivestack’s capabilities to be able to execute on this cross-channel vision. An additional, important part of the relationship will focus on surfacing Talon’s proprietary audience and measurement solution Ada in the HIvestack DSP.”

About Talon: Talon Outdoor is a truly independent Out of Home media specialist and a significant player in the Out of Home agency sector with a focus on delivering smarter, creative, technology-led and integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open working between agencies, clients and media partners.

Talon has achieved the Campaign Best Places Number 1 Medium sized UK Company to Work For and has also featured in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, as No. 1 in Best Companies and in LSE’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Talon handles the Out of Home media for several of the UK’s leading advertising brands through Omnicom Media Group UK agencies, along with other agencies including AMS Media Group, JAA, Havas Media Group, Goodstuff, Ptarmigan Media and Republic of Media.

Talon has offices in London, Manchester, New York and Frankfurt, plus several other US cities, and has built an OOH planning and buying network covering US, Europe, Asia and Latin America spanning 75 markets.

www.Talonoutdoor.com



About Plexus:Plexus is our global Out of Home Network with offices in London & New York acting as hubs for over 20 Talon and Partner offices around the World. This enables us to effectively plan, buy and execute client campaigns in over 75 markets globally.

With intelligent targeting, we can deliver clear, consistent communications in data-rich, highly emotive OOH environments. Through technology, creativity and effective measurement, we are driven by bringing campaigns to life around the world that are always Smarter as Standard.

Plexus is part of the Talon Group.

www.plexusoutdoor.com



@PlexusOOH

About Hivestack: Hivestack is the global, full stack, marketing technology company that powers the buy and sell-side of programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack’s Demand-Side Platform to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real time based on consumer behaviour and audience movement patterns. On the sell-side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack’s Supply-Side Platform & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack’s Ad Server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is a first class-citizen throughout Hivestack’s platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.

Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, New York, Mexico City, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Guadalajara.

Contact: Hivestack: Ginny Bourne ginny@hivestack.com; Talon Group / Plexus: Nick Mawditt – nick.mawditt@talonoutdoor.com

