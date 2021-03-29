12 C
Comune di Monopoli
lunedì 29 Marzo 2021
Sun Nuclear Expands with New Facility in the Netherlands to Support Rapid Growth Throughout the EMEA Region

New Location Houses Centralized Service and Support Center for Customers in EMEA, India 

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sun Nuclear Corporation, a leader in independent Quality Management solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging, today announced the opening of its new SunServices™ Center in Breda, the Netherlands. The new location expands service and support capabilities for Sun Nuclear’s rapidly growing customer base in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as India.  

The SunServices Center unifies regional service, repair and parts shipments for a wide range of Sun Nuclear’s industry-standard Quality Assurance (QA) solutions, including the Daily QA™ 3, MapCHECK® 3, IC PROFILER™ and PC Electrometer™ devices. In addition, the facility serves as the hub for Sun Nuclear’s EMEA and International customer support operations, as well as its regional project management, installation and SunCHECK™ Platform implementation teams.  

“In recent years, we have seen significant growth in interest and adoption of Sun Nuclear solutions by hospitals and clinics throughout EMEA and India,” said Kris Van Istendael, director, global service and support operations for Sun Nuclear. “The SunServices Center in Breda reinforces our commitment to regionally-based customers and distributors. We are very pleased to provide enhanced responsiveness, reduced costs, and faster service turnaround for our valued partners who count on us for Patient Safety.” 

In addition to the new facility in the Netherlands, Sun Nuclear plans to open more regional SunServices Centers in the coming months. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, U.S., with offices in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., and Hamburg, Germany. Sun Nuclear solutions are sold directly, and through a robust network of distributors, in markets around the world.   

About Sun Nuclear CorporationSun Nuclear, part of Mirion Technologies, provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the avoidance, detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear. 

For additional information, please contact:Kevin O’Malley, Sun Nuclear Corporation, kevinomalley@sunnuclear.com
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474395/Sun_Nuclear_Corporation_SunServices_Center_Office.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769602/Sun_Nuclear_Corporation_Logo.jpg
 

 

