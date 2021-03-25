12.2 C
SmallRig Launches the Cage for fp Series, CERTIFIED BY SIGMA

adnkronos

SmallRig Accessory Solutions for SIGMA fp & fp L 

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SIGMA and SmallRig officially collaborated in the early stages of the accessory development. Aiming to provide the best user experience for filmmakers, the designers and engineers on both sides frequently exchanged ideas and insights until the final release. 

Designed to provide all-around protection and mounting options, SmallRig Cage for SIGMA fp Series (ID: 3211) can effectively support professional video shooting, and allows SIGMA users to fully utilize the Bayer array full frame image under multiple scenarios.  

At the same time, SmallRig Cage for SIGMA ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11 (ID: 3226) is brought to the market. It is compatible with SmallRig Cage for SIGMA fp Series, and features multiple threaded holes for various accessories as well as quick switch between different shooting modes. 

SIGMA fp L is designed for multi-scene shooting. To support that, SmallRig Cage Kit for SIGMA fp Series (ID: 3227) features stronger compatibility, and the built-in NATO rail enables quick assembly and disassembly of the top handle and the monitor. To maintain a compact and lightweight design, the cage is also compatible with SIGMA original ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11 and related accessories, providing comfortable shooting experience.  

SIGMA fp L has established the complete ecology for handheld shooting, dual-rob shooting, and gimbal shooting with SmallRig accessories. More possibilities will be further unveiled.   

About SIGMA 

SIGMA Corporation is a composite optical machinery manufacturer founded in 1961. For half a century, as a global company as well as an independent brand, SIGMA has produced not only various interchangeable lenses and cameras but has shown innovation in the development and production of assorted optical machinery. 

About SmallRig 

Founded in 2009, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras and gimbals. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1473969/1.jpg
 

  

 

