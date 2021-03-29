15 C
Comune di Monopoli
lunedì 29 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

SmallRig BMPCC 6K Pro Ecological Kit is Officially Released, Realizing Outstanding Single Shooting

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Cinema e SpettacoloLifestyleblog.it - 0

Su Sky Cinema un canale dedicato ad Harry Potter

Da sabato 27 marzo a domenica 11 aprile Sky Cinema Collection (canale 303 di Sky) cambia nome e diventa Sky Cinema...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

L’Isola dei famosi: la puntata del 29 marzo

Lunedì 29 marzo in prima serata su Canale 5, quinto appuntamento con L’Isola dei Famosi.Le anticipazioniDopo due settimane di permanenza su...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Ossi di Seppia: la puntata dedicata a Carlo Urbani su Raiplay

Sono passati diciotto anni da quando Carlo Urbani ha isolato il virus della Sars.  Ha lanciato l’allarme per primo...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

SmallRig Accessory Ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro 

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SmallRig has developed a series of multi-scene mounting kits for BMPCC products that are widely endorsed by global users. During the development of 6K Pro kit, engineers innovated to break through previous design patterns, covering handheld, shoulder and tripod shooting scenarios from single shooting to professional shooting. The complete accessory ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro is developed to fully realize the powerful functions of the camera and unveil more creative possibilities. 

The full accessory ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro includes the Full Cage, T5 SSD Mount, Sunhood, HDMI & USB-C Cable Clamp, 15mm Single Rod Clamp and Screen Protector. 

SmallRig BMPCC 6K Pro Ecological Kit is compatible with SmallRig ecosystem products and filmmakers are able to customize their solutions based on the needs. SmallRig is committed to support content creators with handheld shooting kits, tripod shooting kits, shoulder shooting kits, gimbal shooting kits and multi-scene solutions to enhance the shooting efficiency.  

About BMPCC 6K Pro 

On February 18, 2021, BlackMagic Design launched Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, which has improved the shooting performance on the basis of BMPCC 6K and utilizes the latest fifth-generation color science. The image sensor of BMPCC 6K Pro reaches the Super 35 size. It utilizes Canon’s EF mount and has a built-in ND filter and supports 6K resolution video shooting, which are required for high-end digital film production. Meanwhile, the LCD screen supports flip and touch screen operations. 

About SmallRig 

Founded in 2009, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras and gimbals. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474026/SmallRig_Accessory_Ecosystem_BMPCC_6K_Pro.jpg
 

 

Articolo precedenteRoma, Calenda: “Pronto a parlare con Letta, ma basta perdere tempo”
Articolo successivoMenarini Group and Nippon Shinyaku Enter into an Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize ELZONRIS® (Tagraxofusp) in Japan

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos - 0

Covid Toscana, oggi 1.021 contagi: bollettino 29 marzo

Sono 1.021 i contagi da coronavirus in Toscana oggi, 29 marzo, secondo i dati del bollettino della regione anticipato...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Covid Toscana, oggi 1.021 contagi: bollettino 29 marzo

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Sono 1.021 i contagi da coronavirus in Toscana oggi, 29 marzo, secondo i dati del bollettino della regione anticipato dal governatore Eugenio Giani su...
Continua a leggere

Vacanze all’estero a Pasqua, Meloni: “E’ inaccettabile”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Con tutta Italia in zona rossa, "per Pasqua è vietato spostarti tra regioni in Italia, ma puoi andare in vacanza all'estero. Non mi...
Continua a leggere

Covid, Bonaccini: “Nessuno strappo tra governo e regioni”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
"Secondo me quello del presidente del Consiglio, Mario Draghi, era un forte richiamo perché si proceda tutti speditamente. Non c'è stato nessuno strappo e,...
Continua a leggere

Covid e origine pandemia: probabile trasmissione da animale a uomo

Notizie adnkronos - 0
È "estremamente improbabile" che l'origine della pandemia da coronavirus si stata la fuga del virus Sars-Cov 2 da un laboratorio di Wuhan. La trasmissione...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini