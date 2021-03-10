9.6 C
Comune di Monopoli
mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021
SmallRig Announces the Master Kit for KOMODO, Approved by RED

adnkronos
di adnkronos
adnkronos
adnkronos

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SmallRig has always been committed to professionalism and quality in developing products and providing multi-scenario solutions and accessories. Its KOMODO cage has been officially approved by RED and are available for purchase on its website, which is a great recognition of SmallRig by RED. 

RED, the leading manufacturer of professional digital cameras and accessories, once took the digital cinema industry by storm in 2006 with the release of 4K RED ONE. This time around, its latest KOMODO, leveraging on compact size, unparalleled image quality, scientific color control and a pioneering full-field shutter sensor, earns it a nickname — little beast. 

SmallRig RED KOMODO Cage is made of magnesium-aluminum alloy and weighs only 163g, more than 40% lighter than traditional aluminum alloy. Its lightweight and sturdy structure allows users to cope with more challenges with ease. The cage features multiple 1/4″-20 screws and ARRI rosette mounts to support other accessories as well as NATO rail to attach NATO mount grips. The kit includes a NATO wooden grip that is ergonomically designed for better grip experience. 

The dedicated EVF Monitor Mount 3045 connects monitors via one 1/4″-20 screw and connects KOMODO or cages via two 1/4″-20 screws. It tilts 170 degrees, swivels 360 degrees, and can be stopped at any angle. 

About SmallRig 

Founded in 2009, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras and gimbals. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453515/KOMODO.jpg
 

  

 

