7.8 C
Comune di Monopoli
giovedì 11 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Launches Ambitious Plan to Create World-class Esports Cluster

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Canzone Segreta, con Serena Rossi su Rai1

Canzone Segreta è il nuovo show emotainment di Rai1 in onda da venerdì 12 marzo in prima serata.Alla...
Continua a leggere
CalcioLifestyleblog.it - 0

Tapiro d’oro ad Andrea Pirlo

All'allenatore della Juventus Andrea Pirlo il secondo Tapiro d'oro stagionale di Striscia la notizia, dopo quello ricevuto in ottobre.Il riconoscimento del tg satirico arriva...
Continua a leggere
Viaggi e Turismoegidio - 0

7 cose da fare prima di visitare gli USA

L’America ha davvero qualcosa per accontentare tutti, dagli amanti del brivido che vogliono fare un bungee jumping dall’Empire State...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

– New report published by Here East outlines roadmap to accelerate the growth of esports cluster 

– Plan aims to harness unique assets of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to create a globally competitive esports cluster 

LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Here East, the tech and innovation campus, has committed to leading a major new initiative to accelerate the growth of an esports cluster on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. A new report published today by Delancey’s Here East and supported by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has outlined a roadmap to create a world-class esports cluster that will drive job creation and bring an industry worth $180bn globally to east London.  

Through interviews with a wide range of stakeholders, esports leaders and academics, Here East and LLDC have identified the unique characteristics that make Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park the natural home for esports in the UK. These characteristics include state-of-the-art sporting venues, close proximity to international esports teams and close engagement with academic institutions and local initiatives specialising in esports.  

The report outlines a series of recommendations that Here East and LLDC believe will consolidate the Park’s position as the UK’s leading esports cluster. A dedicated team, led by Here East and LLDC and including other Park stakeholders and venues, will be established to deliver marketing and communication campaigns, new esports partnerships and collaborations with local initiatives to develop pathways to foster talent. 

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is already home to global esports competitions at the Copper Box Arena, Staffordshire University London – which offered the UK’s first esports undergraduate course – and esports and gaming businesses such as BT Sport, Sports Interactive and Bidstack.  

The plan will build upon the long-term regeneration strategy being delivered by LLDC and stakeholders across Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. With its mix of world-class tech, creative, culture and higher education, the Park offers an unrivalled environment to support the emerging esports cluster.  

Considering esports generated £60m in revenue across the UK in 2019, creating a world-class esports cluster on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park would accelerate the growth of the industry in the UK and drive job creation and economic growth in London.  

Gavin Poole, CEO of Here East, comments, “Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park already hosts some of the most high profile esports competitions, teams and businesses in the UK and Here East has become the fastest growing community of esports innovation in the country.  

“This report outlines our vision to transform the Park into a world-class esports cluster that sends a clear message to the global esports community – London has the talent, venues and expertise to become a global capital for esports.” 

  

 

Articolo precedenteJetClub Launches Fractional Ownership Business Aviation Programme in Europe
Articolo successivoZona rossa a Pasqua, regole come a Natale

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos - 0

Zona rossa a Pasqua, regole come a Natale

Italia zona rossa a Pasqua come a Natale, con regole, divieti e restrizioni in giorni festivi e prefestivi per...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Zona rossa a Pasqua, regole come a Natale

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Italia zona rossa a Pasqua come a Natale, con regole, divieti e restrizioni in giorni festivi e prefestivi per arginare la diffusione del coronavirus....
Continua a leggere

JetClub Launches Fractional Ownership Business Aviation Programme in Europe

Immediapress adnkronos - 0
Taking Off in a Pandemic  LONDON and PARIS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JetClub, a new business aviation brand, founded by Vishal Hiremath and Glenn...
Continua a leggere

Vaccino covid, Biden: “Usa condivideranno dosi extra”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
"Il surplus" di vaccini anti-covid "se lo avremo, lo condivideremo con il resto del mondo". Lo ha assicurato il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe...
Continua a leggere

Zona rossa, Speranza: “Nuove misure contro variante inglese covid”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
"Servono nuove misure, nuove regole. Il virus corre più velocemente con la variante inglese del covid". Roberto Speranza, ministro della Salute, preannuncia la nuova...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini