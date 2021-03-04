15.7 C
giovedì 4 Marzo 2021
Promo video of Qingdao goes viral online

adnkronos
QINGDAO, China, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — What kind of city is Qingdao? Romantic, classic, open, modern, or free? There are one thousand versions of the city in one thousand people’s eyes. 

Check out the newly-minted promotional video named “Growth • Qingdao,” and savor the cyberpunk charm of the city. 

  

  

The promo video, the first of its kind in the country, went viral online soon after its release for its new industrial style and inspiring music played a cool robot band. 

Qingdao is now on the track of developing into a world-leading city in industrial Internet, with industrial robots widely applied in factories across the city. 

In the video, seven robots from KUKA, a German manufacturer of industrial robots, staged a fascinating performance with such instruments as keyboard, bass guitar and drums. It reportedly took a group of engineers and musicians more than two months to “train” the robots. The perfect combination of the rhythm of industrial production and the electronic music makes the video full of the new industrial style. 

The scene frequently cuts from the performance to the introductions to 17 high-growth enterprises including COSMOPlat, Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology, Qingdao Fengguang Precision Machinery, Qingdao Sentury Tire, CRRC Sifang Institute, Qingdao Kutesmart, CP Pharmaceutical Qingdao, Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group and Qingdao Free Trade Laser Technology. These enterprises, believed to be the future stars of Qingdao, are growing fast in the “fertile soil” of the city.  

Here, enterprises are growing together with the city. 

Qingdao gives full respect to the law of market and the role of enterprises as the main market players. The city government has accelerated the building of an ecosystem consisting of industry chains, supply chains, talent chains and technology chains for the development of industrial Internet, and has improved administrative services and adopted a 10-article policy to support innovation and entrepreneurship.  

The city has thus far incubated a large number of high-growth enterprises, and also attracted many industry-leading enterprises, chambers of commerce, business associations and other organizations which are linking the city with a wider range of resources. 

Qingdao is a city of youthful vitality, with startups springing up exuberantly. Join the cohort of the startups, and grow together! 

Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao
 

Video – https://youtu.be/Wm9bclj2rmI Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245709/Qingdao_Logo.jpg
 

  

  

Contact:Zhu Yiling +86-532-85911619 

 

