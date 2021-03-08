11.1 C
Comune di Monopoli
ImmediapressNotizie

PokerStars launches female insights community, Our Voices, on International Women’s Day

di adnkronos
ONCHAN, Isle of Man, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — To coincide with International Women’s Day festivities, PokerStars is launching ‘Our Voices’, a female insights community for all women in poker.  

 

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8861651-pokerstars-launches-female-insights-community-our-voices/
 

Our Voices is a space where PokerStars directly encourages and engages in discussion on both female-focused and general topics, activities and ideas. PokerStars is calling women from the world of poker; those who work in the industry; enjoy time at the poker table; or those who are new to the game to come together to discuss and give feedback on a wide range of topics and ideas with the aim of ensuring the game is as inclusive and engaging as possible for every player. 

Opinions and feedback will not only influence our future plans but will ensure a female perspective on all activity where research and insights are sought after.  

“Poker is a game of equality but we know that not every voice gets heard or catered to,” said Rebecca McAdam Willetts, Associate Director of Consumer Engagement and Public Relations at PokerStars. “There is a passionate, amazing community of women out there and we want to ensure we are working with them to make the game better for everyone. We’ve been doing a lot of research and talking, and now it’s time to start really listening. That’s what Our Voices is all about. The amazing women in this industry will lead the way, and we can’t wait to hear what they have to say.”   

Last week, PokerStars lowered the buy-in for its Women’s Sunday tournament to $22 with three special Sunday Million 15th Anniversary tickets added to the prizepool. The event on March 7 saw 256 players sign up to the online felt and battle it down to a winner with the top three players now going on to take their virtual seats on March 21, to play for the chance to win a slice of a massive $12.5 million prize pool. The $22 buy-in with continue for a number of weeks and PokerStars is looking closely at how to make sure these tournaments are engaging as possible going forward.  

To celebrate International Women’s Day, PokerStars asked women in the game and the industry to send their thoughts for a special video focused on this year’s theme, #ChooseToChallenge. Check it out here.  

In previous years, PokerStars has celebrated and shone a light on women in poker and in the industry with various activities through special giveaways and unique content. Last year, PokerStars called on players to nominate inspirational women in poker to compete to win a coveted Platinum Pass, which saw hundreds of entries sharing wonderful stories from across the world of poker. 

For more details on Our Voices see PokerStars Blog. Join ‘Our Voices’ here.  

For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at https://www.PokerStars.net/about/responsible-gaming/
 

For further information, please contact press@pokerstars.com
 

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451683/PokerStars_International_Womens_Day.mp4  Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451682/PokerStars_Our_Voices.jpg  Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg
 

  

 

 

 

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini