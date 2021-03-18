9 C
Comune di Monopoli
giovedì 18 Marzo 2021
ImmediapressNotizie

New Report Discusses IT/OT Convergence for Telcos

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

adnkronos
adnkronos

Report: Successfully monetizing 5G will depend on how telcos adapt to this convergence 

BEDFORD, Mass., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — VoltDB, the only enterprise-grade data platform built for the age of 5G, and STL Partners, a global consulting group for telcos, today announced the release of a new report on how the convergence of IT and OT is changing the game for 5G monetization.  

Operators looking to deliver new, 5G-enabled revenue-generating solutions need real-time data processing capabilities. And changing customer requirements, particularly around massive machine type communication, mean they need to do something they rarely had to do before: handle OT and IT data together.  

“Real-time decision intelligence is critical to telecoms operators’ future, both in driving internal efficiencies and enabling them to deliver new revenue-generating solutions to their customers,” notes Tilly Gilbert, Senior Consultant at STL Partners. “Increasingly, these solutions will need to handle both IT and OT data.” 

In their new report, “Monetizing 5G: How IT/OT Convergence Will Enable New Business Models”, STL Partners and VoltDB explore the four key value-unlocking use cases where IT and OT converge: 

The report outlines the practical steps telco space companies can take to capitalize on these use cases.  

“The challenge now is to both improve network and IT systems independently and ensure they work well together,” said Dheeraj Remella, VoltDB’s Chief Product Officer. “Things like mediation layers enabling billing system importation of call data—these things will increasingly need to be processed together in real time. That’s how telco operators will turn themselves into valuable partners.” 

For more information on why organizations across all industries are choosing VoltDB to power their operations, visit https://www.voltdb.com/. 

About VoltDB 

VoltDB is the only data platform designed to support telco applications in the age of 5G. We combine in-memory data storage with predictable low-latency and other key capabilities to power BSS/OSS, customer management, and revenue assurance applications that need to act in single-digit milliseconds to drive revenue or prevent revenue loss, without compromising on data accuracy. For more information, visit voltdb.com. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334383/VoltDB_Logo.jpg
 

 

