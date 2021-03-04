2.6 C
Comune di Monopoli
giovedì 4 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Netmarble’s Highly-Anticipated Open World Mobile RPG Blade & Soul Revolution Now Available Worldwide

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Negramaro ospiti della terza serata di Sanremo 2021

I Negramaro ospiti della terza serata di Sanremo 2021.La band porterà sul palco dell'Ariston un omaggio a Lucio...
Continua a leggere
Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Sanremo 2021, Elodie la stella della seconda serata

A Sanremo 2021 Elodie è senza dubbio la stella della seconda serata. Voluta fortemente da Amadeus per questa edizione...
Continua a leggere
Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Sanremo, ecco la prima classifica generale provvisoria

Sanremo 2021: ecco la prima classifica generale provvisoria dopo le prime due serate. Con il voto della giuria demoscopica,...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

Sharpen the Blade and Join the Martial Arts Adventure As Blade & Soul Revolution Launches Worldwide 

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Netmarble is thrilled to announce that Blade & Soul Revolution, its latest open world RPG directly inspired by the popular Blade & Soul MMORPG for Windows PC, is now available worldwide for the App Store and Google Play. To celebrate the launch, Netmarble is partnering with four famous gaming personalities – ProZD, TheLazyPeon, CynicAlex, OrangeJuiceGaming – for Blade & Soul Revolution Showdown that begins on March 5at 18:00 p.m. PT on official Twitch, Facebook and Youtube channel. 

Players new to the Blade & Soul IP can look forward to an updated and streamlined experience in Blade & Soul Revolution, as in-game enhancements to the in-game hunting mechanics, player balance, and the pace of a player’s growth have been made to better suit the sensibilities of Western players. The game offers unique features such as Windwalk and other martial arts actions that no other game provides. 

At launch, players will have access to five professions – Blade Master, Destroyer, Kung Fu Master, Force Master, and Summoner. Additional information on what to expect at launch can also be found on Blade & Soul Revolution’s official website. To celebrate the launch, Netmarble prepared 7 days’ daily check-in event for four weeks with various rewards including Superior Pet Peanut, Heroic Pet Chest and many others.  

“Developing Blade & Soul Revolution was highly enjoyable. Thanks to our team’s background in developing AAA-quality mobile games like Lineage 2: Revolution and A3: Still Alive, we were once again able to take a famed IP known by MMO and RPG players across the world and create an authentic Blade & Soul experience that anyone can enjoy,” said Andy Kang, Executive Producer of Netmarble.   

Blade & Soul Revolution is an Open World Mobile RPG that translates breathtaking cinematic stories of revenge based on the PC online game of Blade & Soul. The game stays true to its PC roots with a high level of full 3D graphics and large-scale content that has been revamped to perform flawlessly on mobile devices. It displays eastern-fantasy world with stunning full 3D graphics backed by the Unreal Engine 4, offering massive real-time faction battle and incomparable hands-on action experience.  

Blade & Soul Revolution is now available as a free download (with in-app purchases) in 149 countries via the App Store, and 126 countries on Google Play. For more information, please follow Blade & Soul Revolution on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. 

More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448659/Image_BSR_Grand_Launch.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228089/Logo.jpg   

 

Articolo precedenteNegramaro ospiti della terza serata di Sanremo 2021
Articolo successivoCTEK launches new portable battery charger and maintainer, with Adaptive Boost technology

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos - 0

Covid Germania, 11.912 nuovi contagi in 24 ore: sale incidenza

Sono state 11.912 le nuove infezioni da Coronavirus registrate in Germania nelle ultime 24 ore. Lo riferisce il...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Covid Germania, 11.912 nuovi contagi in 24 ore: sale incidenza

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Sono state 11.912 le nuove infezioni da Coronavirus registrate in Germania nelle ultime 24 ore. Lo riferisce il Robert Koch Institut, precisando che...
Continua a leggere

Scuola, Bianchi: “Percorsi individuali, non tutti in classe fino al 30 giugno”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
A scuola fino al 30 giugno sì ma con percorsi individuali. Così il ministro dell'Istruzione Patrizio Bianchi a Radio Anch'io su Radio Rai...
Continua a leggere

Blitz antidroga a Palermo, reddito di cittadinanza per 10 dei 14 arrestati

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Dieci dei 14 arrestati nel blitz antidroga 'Arcobaleno' eseguito dai carabinieri della Compagnia di Carini, del Gruppo di Palermo, del Nucleo Cinofili di Palermo-Villagrazia...
Continua a leggere

Pd, Cacciari: “Crisi ha dimostrato che non sa che pesci prendere”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
“La crisi ha dimostrato che il Partito democratico non sa che pesci prendere”. Così all’Adnkronos Massimo Cacciari, che aggiunge: non è questione di...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini