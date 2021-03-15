8.4 C
Comune di Monopoli
lunedì 15 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

NAV CANADA awards Raytheon UK contract for secondary surveillance radars to manage Canadian airspace

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

L’Isola dei Famosi 2021: chi sono i concorrenti, gli opinionisti e i conduttori

Lunedì 15 marzo, in prima serata su Canale 5 prende il via una nuova edizione de "L'Isola dei Famosi" - prodotta in...
Continua a leggere
RicetteLifestyleblog.it - 0

Il drink Negroni Roots

Oggi vi presentiamo il drink NEGRONI ROOTS, di Nicola Ruggiero, proprietario del 'Katiuscia - Cocktail e altri rimedi' di...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Màkari su Rai1 con Claudio Gioè

Quattro prime serate tra giallo, commedia e mélo con Claudio Gioè protagonista di Màkari.Qui vestirà i panni di...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

LONDON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Raytheon UK, a unit of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), will deliver 12 Condor Mk3 next-generation Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar systems to NAV CANADA with an option to purchase  additional radar systems as part of a 15-year contract. The first radar system will be shipped in March 2021 and installed by NAV CANADA in April.  

“We have been supplying radar systems to NAV CANADA since 1959, and MSSRs since the 1980s,” said John Gallagher, managing director, Weapons & Sensors, Raytheon UK. “The more advanced Condor Mk3 was designed and developed by Raytheon UK engineers in Harlow, Essex, England, and will be manufactured at our facility in Glenrothes, Scotland, helping to sustain 70 jobs in Harlow and 20 jobs in Glenrothes over the next 15 years.” 

Condor Mk3 MSSR is an innovative, new, low-cost, high-probability detection radar which brings together native state-of-the-art surveillance technologies to provide cutting-edge, reliable, secondary radar system hardware to air traffic operators around the world.  

Additional features have been included in the system such as automatic adaptive power control, fully configurable software, a high-duty cycle transmitter and built-in ADS-B, all in a much smaller footprint. 

“NAV CANADA has a long history of working with Raytheon and looks forward to the next chapter in our ongoing relationship,” said Warren Gosselin, director CNS Solutions, NAV CANADA. “The previous generation of Raytheon radars have been a stable backbone of our operation, and we expect the latest generation to continue that robust service.” 

About Raytheon UK 

With facilities in Broughton, Waddington, Glenrothes, Harlow, Gloucester and Manchester, Raytheon UK is invested in the British workforce and the development of UK technology. Across the country the company employs  2,000 people. As a prime contractor and major supplier to the U.K. Ministry of Defence, Raytheon UK continues to invest in research and development, supporting innovation and technological advances across the country.  

Raytheon UK is a subsidiary of the Raytheon Technologies organisation and sits within the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business.  

About Raytheon Technologies 

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. 

Media Contact 

Alicia Tetlow  +44 (0)1279 407600alicia.tetlow@raytheon.co.uk
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456206/Raytheon.jpg
 

  

 

Articolo precedenteJ.P. Morgan. portale dalcampoallatavola.it è contributo importante
Articolo successivoSafeToNet acquires German mobile phone stores to safeguard children online

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos - 0

Scanavino (Cia): ‘dalcampoallatavola.it è grande innovazione’

"E' un elemento di grande innovazione, finalizzato a diffondere i prodotti degli agricoltori, anche dei piccoli agricoltori, attraverso uno...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Scanavino (Cia): ‘dalcampoallatavola.it è grande innovazione’

Notizie adnkronos - 0
"E' un elemento di grande innovazione, finalizzato a diffondere i prodotti degli agricoltori, anche dei piccoli agricoltori, attraverso uno strumento innovativo. Un marketplace all'interno...
Continua a leggere

Agroalimentare, Pattuglia (Univ. Tor Vergata): ‘e-commerce sempre più cercato’

Notizie adnkronos - 0
"Il Covid ha riportato il cibo a essere uno dei grandi temi per i consumatori, dopo 40 anni in cui non lo era stato....
Continua a leggere

Cia, con dalcampoallatavola.it svolta digitale per agricoltori

LabItalia adnkronos - 0
 Il presidente della Confederazione degli agricoltori italiani, Dino Scanavino, presenta il primo portale di e-commerce di prodotti agroalimentari realizzati in collaborazione con J.P. Morgan 
Continua a leggere

Voto a 16 anni in Europa e nel mondo: ecco dove è in vigore

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Il voto a 16 anni in Italia: non è ancora una proposta, ma di certo è una battaglia che il nuovo segretario del Pd,...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini