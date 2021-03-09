9.8 C
Comune di Monopoli
martedì 9 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

National Crafts Museum, Japan to Hold Third of Its Grand Opening Exhibition from April, 2021

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Il nostro Festival di Sanremo 2021 (da Monopoli)

Sanremo 2021, il Festival del coraggio di osare. Potremmo definirlo così quello appena concluso, voluto fortemente dal direttore di...
Continua a leggere
NotizieBruno Bellini - 0

Monica Setta e Tiberio Timperi: boom di ascolti per Uno Mattina in Famiglia

Monica Setta e Tiberio Timperi fanno boom di ascolti con Uno Mattina in Famiglia.Gli ascolti tv del 7 MarzoLa...
Continua a leggere
MusicaBruno Bellini - 0

10 canzoni per la Festa della donna

8 marzo, festa della donna: 10 canzoni per omaggiare le donne8 marzo è il giorno in cui si celebra...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

KANAZAWA, Japan, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The National Crafts Museum, Japan’s only national art museum specializing in “kogei” (crafts), will hold the third of its Grand Opening Exhibitions titled “Modern Crafts and Tea Utensils: Furnishings in Each Season” from April 29 to July 4. 

The museum houses about 3,900 works from the late 19th century to the present. These works cover various fields including ceramics, glass, lacquerware, woodwork, bamboo work, textiles, dolls, metalwork, industrial design and graphic design. The museum was originally located in Tokyo but relocated and reopened in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture in the northwest of Japan in 2020. 

(Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202102251499?p=images)  

The museum buildings are renovated wooden Western-style buildings built about 100 years ago. In addition to exhibition rooms, the museum features the relocated and reassembled studio of lacquer artist Matsuda Gonroku, in an area that gives visitors a better feel for how the artisan worked and the tools he used, as well as permanently installed touch panels and video installations which explain Japanese crafts terminology and techniques. All of these are available in English, Chinese and Korean and can be enjoyed by both adults and children. 

In the vicinity of the National Crafts Museum are Kenroku-en, one of Japan’s three most beautiful gardens, and the Ishikawa Prefectural Museum of Art, which houses 17th-century national treasures and other great pieces of art. The 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa is also within a walking distance. 

Kanazawa is a city with many historical buildings and rich traditional culture. There are several tea house streets lined with traditional townhouse architecture, and there are many shops where visitors can buy craft goods. In the evening, they can enjoy sushi made with fresh seafood, along with locally made sake. 

It is a 2 1/2-hour train ride from Tokyo to Kanazawa on the Hokuriku Shinkansen. The National Crafts Museum is attracting attention as a new base for travel to Kanazawa, where visitors can fully experience Japanese culture, from the samurai era to the present. 

Upcoming exhibitionApril 29 – July 4, 2021Modern Crafts and Tea Utensils: Furnishings in Each Season — The Third of the National Crafts Museum’s Grand Opening Exhibitions 

Website: https://www.momat.go.jp/english/cg/
 

 

Articolo precedenteSfida la piccantezza con Pringles Flame
Articolo successivoCytiva and Longitude (a Financial Times company) reveal five major challenges for the industry in new Global Biopharma Resilience Index

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos - 0

Vaccino Covid, Australia punta ad allearsi con altri Paesi per fare pressione su Ue

L'Australia punta ad allearsi con altri Paesi per fare pressione sull'Unione Europea contro "il protezionismo dei vaccini". Lo ha...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Vaccino Covid, Australia punta ad allearsi con altri Paesi per fare pressione su Ue

Notizie adnkronos - 0
L'Australia punta ad allearsi con altri Paesi per fare pressione sull'Unione Europea contro "il protezionismo dei vaccini". Lo ha detto il ministro del Commercio...
Continua a leggere

Covid Usa, per la prima volta da novembre meno di mille morti in un giorno

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Per la prima volta da fine novembre negli Stati Uniti sono stati registrati meno di mille morti a causa del Covid in 24 ore....
Continua a leggere

Cytiva and Longitude (a Financial Times company) reveal five major challenges for the industry in new Global Biopharma Resilience Index

Immediapress adnkronos - 0
- A survey of 1,165 biopharma executives and healthcare policymakers across 20 countries measured ability of industry to respond to global needs in five...
Continua a leggere

Sfida la piccantezza con Pringles Flame

Immediapress adnkronos - 0
- Pringles lancia due nuove varianti piccanti per sfidare le papille gustative dei consumatori  - Flame è la prima linea Pringles dal gusto piccante   MILANO, 9 marzo...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini