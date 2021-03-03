6.6 C
Ministry of Environment to Hold Online Environmental Exhibition “Virtual Japan Pavilion – Innovation for 2050 Net-zero”

TOKYO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On March 3 – 23, 2021, the Ministry of the Environment will hold “Virtual Japan Pavilion – Innovation for 2050 net-zero,” an online exhibition sharing Japan’s environmental technological strengths and initiatives with people in Japan and around the world. 

Access the URL below to attend the Virtual Japan Pavilion. https://cluster.mu/e/e6f530e4-610a-4cd9-b254-e9f222c10550
 

In October 2020, Prime Minister SUGA Yoshihide declared that Japan will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, namely, to realize a carbon-neutral, decarbonized society. To achieve such a society, technological innovation is required in every aspect. The exhibits at this pavilion explain some of the current technologies and initiatives of the companies that are striving to produce the innovations that will decarbonize Japan. 

*Some international conferences related to climate change are planned for March, including the Asia-Pacific Seminar on Climate Change, the Zero Carbon City International Forum, and the Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum. The goal of this pavilion is to take this opportunity to share information about Japan’s climate change technologies and efforts. 

*This exhibition is intended for technical preparation and pilot testing of the virtual pavilion that will be held at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). 

Overview 

1. Exhibition 

Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions 1/Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions 2/Circular Economy/Lifestyle/Support Activities 

The VR exhibition space, with five key themes, will present the latest environmental technologies and initiatives from companies and organizations in Japan. 

2. Open Seminar 

An open international seminar regarding the Partnership to Strengthen Transparency for co-innovation (PaSTI) will be held. It will feature a panel discussion by key persons from various countries, reporting on the current state of climate transparency activities in the ASEAN region and the challenges that will be faced in the years to 2030. 

Dates: 21 days, starting at 10:00 a.m., March 3, and ending at 11:59 p.m., March 23, 2021 

*The Open Seminar will begin at 11:00 a.m., March 10. 

Time has been set aside March 11 and 12 for presenters from companies and organizations to answer questions from visitors in the exhibition space. 

For more information, visit:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202102261582-O1-Nr97gnGR.pdf
 

 

Articolo precedenteSeegene’s Latest COVID-19 Test Can Simultaneously Target 4 Genes of SARS-CoV-2 and Recognize Multiple Virus Variants

