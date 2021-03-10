9.6 C
Comune di Monopoli
mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

MIM Software Inc. Receives CE Mark Approval for Deep Learning Auto-Contouring Software

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

I Måneskin aprono la puntata de Le Iene

Questa sera, martedì 9 marzo, in prima serata su Italia 1, nuovo appuntamento con "Le Iene". Al timone della puntata Alessia Marcuzzi e Nicola Savino, con le...
Continua a leggere
Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Il nostro Festival di Sanremo 2021 (da Monopoli)

Sanremo 2021, il Festival del coraggio di osare. Potremmo definirlo così quello appena concluso, voluto fortemente dal direttore di...
Continua a leggere
NotizieBruno Bellini - 0

Monica Setta e Tiberio Timperi: boom di ascolti per Uno Mattina in Famiglia

Monica Setta e Tiberio Timperi fanno boom di ascolti con Uno Mattina in Famiglia.Gli ascolti tv del 7 MarzoLa...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

CLEVELAND, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today it has received CE Mark approval for its deep learning auto-contouring software, Contour ProtégéAI™. 

Contour ProtégéAI is a practical auto-contouring solution that uses deep learning algorithms to generate accurate initial results with minimal editing required. The software provides next-generation segmentation and makes contouring quicker and more efficient without sacrificing accuracy.  

User feedback and a determination to continuously improve auto-segmentation were key drivers in developing the product. 

“We recognize that our customers are constantly looking to improve their clinical workflow efficiency while maintaining high-quality patient care,” said Andrew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software Inc. “We are excited to extend our Contour ProtégéAI product to a wider audience to further reduce the burden of contouring on a global scale.” 

Contour ProtégéAI received FDA 510(k) clearance in the United States in July 2020. 

About MIM Software Inc.MIM Software is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-focused and innovative imaging, workflow, and data solutions. MIM Software offers a central software package that allows industry-leading oncology tools to be utilized together to ensure plan quality and maximize effective data usage and efficiency.  

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a global and privately held company with offices worldwide. 

To learn more about MIM Software, visit www.mimsoftware.com. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709760/MIM_Software_Logo.jpg
 

  

 

Articolo precedenteRoma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Articolo successivoPrenditi cura di te con eCharme, sconti 85% su profumi e make-up

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos - 0

Pd, Bettini: “Dimissioni Zingaretti? Un trauma”

Le dimissioni di Nicola Zingaretti da segretario Pd sono state un "trauma forte, anche sul piano umano e...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Pd, Bettini: “Dimissioni Zingaretti? Un trauma”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Le dimissioni di Nicola Zingaretti da segretario Pd sono state un "trauma forte, anche sul piano umano e personale". Lo afferma Goffredo Bettini...
Continua a leggere

Vaccino Sputnik, Bucci: “Cautela, intorno a sieri molti interessi”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Sul vaccino anti covid Sputnik in Italia "stiamo assistendo a uno spettacolo dove gli interpreti non sono quelli giusti". Mentre la Camera di commercio...
Continua a leggere

Foto esplicite della ex 13enne sui muri: 17enne in comunità

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Con l'intento di umiliare l'ex fidanzata 13enne, ha tappezzato le strade del paese con foto della ragazzina in posa sessualmente esplicita, corredata da un'offerta...
Continua a leggere

Covid Italia, Bonaccini: “Stretta weekend potrebbe essere sufficiente”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
  Per fermare la diffusione coronavirus sospinta dalle varianti, "può darsi che la stretta" delle misure contro il contagio "nei weekend possa essere sufficiente"....
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini