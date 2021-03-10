MIM Software Inc. Receives CE Mark Approval for Deep Learning Auto-Contouring Software

CLEVELAND, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today it has received CE Mark approval for its deep learning auto-contouring software, Contour ProtégéAI™.

Contour ProtégéAI is a practical auto-contouring solution that uses deep learning algorithms to generate accurate initial results with minimal editing required. The software provides next-generation segmentation and makes contouring quicker and more efficient without sacrificing accuracy.

User feedback and a determination to continuously improve auto-segmentation were key drivers in developing the product.

“We recognize that our customers are constantly looking to improve their clinical workflow efficiency while maintaining high-quality patient care,” said Andrew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software Inc. “We are excited to extend our Contour ProtégéAI product to a wider audience to further reduce the burden of contouring on a global scale.”

Contour ProtégéAI received FDA 510(k) clearance in the United States in July 2020.

About MIM Software Inc.MIM Software is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-focused and innovative imaging, workflow, and data solutions. MIM Software offers a central software package that allows industry-leading oncology tools to be utilized together to ensure plan quality and maximize effective data usage and efficiency.

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a global and privately held company with offices worldwide.

To learn more about MIM Software, visit www.mimsoftware.com.

