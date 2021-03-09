15 C
Lumen named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global

Development of Lumen platform led to several key product launches in 2020 

DENVER, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), has been named a Leader in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. The report evaluated network service providers on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision.  

Read the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global report: https://pages.lumentech.com/Gartner-Magic-Quadrant-Network-Services-LP.html
 

“We believe Lumen’s recognition as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant report shows the industry recognizes our commitment to successfully lead our clients into the 4th Industrial Revolution,” said Shaun Andrews, chief marketing officer at Lumen Technologies. “We’ve built a platform, powered by network services, that provides the business solutions clients need to acquire, analyze and act on massive amounts of data. We won’t remain static as a Leader; we’re investing in that platform and will continue delivering new product and customer experience improvements.”  

Lumen delivered on its vision in 2020 to further human progress through technology with key products solutions on the Lumen platform. Those include: 

Through its adaptive networking capabilities, Lumen also quickly and seamlessly met the new demands placed on global businesses during the early stages of the pandemic. Lumen’s network immediately recognized the shift and leveraged existing capacity on the backbone network, rolling out enhanced work from anywhere solutions with built-in connected security  to protect customers’ data and business continuity.  

Additional Services:  

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 

About Lumen 

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.  

Learn more about Lumen’s network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc.   

  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450809/Lumen_Technologies_Shaun_Andrews.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1452398/Lumen_Gartner.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387693/Lumen_Logo.jpg
 

  

 

