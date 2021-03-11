6.4 C
ImmediapressNotizie

LTI Tops Everest Group’s IT Services Challenger 2021 List

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

adnkronos
adnkronos

Listed as the Star Performer of the Year for Banking and Financial Services 

MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI) , a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has topped the list of ‘IT Services Challenger 2021’ in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the YearTM Awards. LTI is also listed as the Star Performer of the Year for Banking and Financial Services. Additionally, LTI’s rank in the overall PEAK Matrix® for IT services improved from #16 last year to #11 this year, the highest leap registered by any player.  

LTI has been categorized among the best in ITS Challenger 2021 list based on PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 undertaken across services such as – Advanced Analytics & Insights, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud-native Application Development, Internet of Things, Application and Digital Services in Life and Annuities and Capital Markets, Next-generation Application Management, Insurance Business Model Innovation Enablement, Cloud Hyper scalers etc.   

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said: “At LTI, we take pride in cultivating a beginner’s mind and challenging the status quo. This recognition is a true indicator of our aspiration and commitment to be the leader across a wide range of industries and services offerings. This accomplishment inspires us to continue building capabilities and investing in-line with customer expectations.”  

The latest rankings acknowledge LTI’s above industry performance on parameters such as – operational matrix, innovation, expansion in delivery footprint, scope of services offered and Technology / domain specific investments during the year. 

Chirajeet (CJ) Sengupta, Partner, Everest Group, commented: “As enterprises try to accelerate their digital journeys in an uncertain world, agility often matters more than scale. Market challengers are important for enterprises because they tend to question the status quo and help drive transformational change. LTI’s commitment to its customers’ change agenda, and its focused investments in next generation capabilities have helped it cement the position of Challenger of the Year in our 2021 list.” 

Everest Group’s evaluation spans 26 segments across Healthcare, Life Sciences, BFSI, Insurance, Cloud & Infrastructure, Application, Digital and Enterprise Platform Services. The Challengers list compares players with less than $2 billion in annual revenues.   

The complete report can be downloaded at this link. 

About LTI 

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 33,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global  

Connect with LTI: 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044154/LTI_Logo.jpg
 

 

