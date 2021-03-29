15 C
ImmediapressNotizie

Leading global fund administrator Sanne becomes the first to obtain specialised depositary services licence in Ireland

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

adnkronos
adnkronos

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sanne, an award-winning global provider of alternative asset and corporate administration services is proud to announce that we are the first successful applicant to secure our much-anticipated specialised depositary licence from the Central Bank of Ireland. This is a very significant milestone for our Irish business. Obtaining this licence further enhances Sanne’s capabilities in Ireland and its multi-jurisdictional proposition for alternative fund managers. 

Sanne Depositary Services Ireland Ltd is now licenced to provide depositary services to collective investment schemes that require a streamlined, independent specialised depositary to comply with all AIFMD obligations. The new licence expands Sanne’s already well-established product offering to cater for Irish domiciled closed-ended funds. 

Dermot Mockler, Director, Alternative Assets at Sanne said: “We are delighted to have obtained our specialised depositary licence. This new licence represents a powerful addition to our proposition in Ireland in providing services to clients in a key domicile such as Ireland, and enable us to provide a holistic, bespoke and flexible service to managers.”  

Philip Dempsey, Head of Sanne Ireland added: “Quality client service is what we do best. Over the past few years since taking over as Head of Ireland, we’ve seen consistent growth in our Irish business across all alternative asset classes. It’s an award-winning model that demonstrably works for our fund manager clients. Our new specialised depositary licence proves that Sanne understands our client needs, and provides them with a strategic advantage where, through market leading innovation, and first mover advantage, we can support their demands in a multi-jurisdictional world. Integrated through our leading technology platform, we remain one step ahead to always assist our clients in providing them with a complete ‘one stop shop’ service solution.” 

Sanne’s global business has continued to see strong demand for its outsourced alternative asset, corporate and fiduciary administration and reporting services across its global network of offices. Sanne recently was crowned Best Administrator at the prestigious Hedgeweek European Awards 2021. 

Contact: Sivani Pillay, +352 621 661 249, sivani.pillay@sannegroup.com
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1475991/Sanne_Philip_Dempsey.jpg  Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1475992/Sanne_Logo.jpg
 

  

 

