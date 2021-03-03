Latest global university rankings: MIT & Harvard share top spot, Russia and China record best-ever performances

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — QS Quacquarelli Symonds – international higher education think-tank – have today released the eleventh edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject: an extensive independent comparative analysis on the performance of 13,883 individual university programs, taken by students at 1440 universities in 85 locations across the world, across 51 academic disciplines. They are part of the annual QS World University Rankings portfolio, which was consulted over 147 million times in 2020, and covered 98,000 times by media and institutions.

Global Highlights

Jack Moran, QS Spokesperson, said: “Observing performance trends across nearly 14,000 university departments enables us to draw some conclusions about the commonalities between nations that are improving and nations that are not. Three factors stand out. First, an international outlook – both in terms of faculty body and research relationships – correlates strongly with improved performance. Second, rising universities have received strong targeted investment from governments over a decade or more – particularly in China, Russia, and Singapore. Third, improving relationships with industry is correlated with better employment, research, and innovation outcomes.”

Methodology: https://www.TopUniversities.com/subject-rankings/methodology.

