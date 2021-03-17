6.2 C
Comune di Monopoli
mercoledì 17 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Kincsem appoints CALLUM for Hyper-car design brief

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Cinema e SpettacoloAndrea Sala - 0

Quella gran para***ata di WandaVision

WandaVision è una serie con grandi mezzi, grandi personaggi e una storia intrigante: alla fine, però, tradisce i suoi ideali. Riempie solo un lungo vuoto marveliano nei fan della Casa delle Idee?
Continua a leggere
Hi-TechTechnology - 0

Qualcomm, nuovi processori mobile in arrivo

Il 2021 sarà un anno molto produttivo per la regina del chipmaking, che molti di noi appassionati al mondo...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Le Iene: la puntata di stasera

Stasera, martedì 12 marzo, in prima serata su Italia 1, nuovo appuntamento con "Le Iene". Conducono lo show Alessia Marcuzzi e Nicola Savino, con le voci irriverenti de...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

ZUG, Switzerland, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — New digital luxury brand Kincsem has appointed CALLUM, led by Ian Callum CBE, recently named GQ’s Car Designer of the Year, to deliver the design of an all-new electrified hyper-car. 

  

  

Kincsem is digital-first in every facet and truly without constraint. Hungarian founder Tibor Bak’s vision is to fuse the world’s best talent with the latest technology to develop beautifully designed, high performance products. From finance, agile manufacturing and A.I. design the brand is pioneering the integration of digital at every aspect. Bak is bringing all of his considerable industrial experience and skill to innovate new and previously untapped partnerships and methodologies to deliver the brand’s diverse product portfolio, of which the Hyper-GT is the first launch.  

“The story of Kincsem the horse is the inspiration behind the brand; the ethos behind her training was pioneering and as a result, her achievements remain unsurpassed. Our pioneering approach to digital technology allows us to create without constraints and place the individual at the centre of the design process. Our customers will experience new levels of dynamic personalisation that has never before been possible,” comments Tibor Bak. 

“The Kincsem Hyper-GT, designed by Ian Callum, will bring together new modes of digital integration into development, design, manufacture and ownership. The possibilities presented by the new augmented, digital age enable us to help our customers enter a ‘flow state,’ which athletes call The Zone, offering a level of dynamic personalisation and control that has never before been possible.” 

Kincsem, the world-famous Hungarian racehorse was unbeaten over a career of 54 races. The new Hyper-GT applauds her legacy by creating just 54 UK-manufactured luxury vehicles. These feature a revolutionary high revving F1-derived hybrid powertrain, with delivery commencing in 2023.  

Eclipsing the options for customer personalisation currently available, the Hyper-GT will introduce a new “Personal Engineering” experience for each owner in a car combining driver responsiveness with zero-emissions capability. Price is yet to be confirmed but will compete at the highest echelons of luxury automotive.  

The CALLUM appointment is the first of a number of high-profile partnerships to be announced that draw on the pinnacle of design, engineering and production talent across the globe. CALLUM’s inclusion brings an unrivalled pedigree to the project, due to be unveiled in full in late 2021, and the new car represents an empowering and open brief for the design team. 

“With Kincsem, we have that rare privilege to not only create a beautiful car, but also form a design language for an innovative luxury brand,” says Ian Callum, who leads the CALLUM design team. 

“Refreshingly, Kincsem has said there are no rules, enabling us to pose the question ‘If we could do whatever we wanted, what would we do?’ That’s one of the most invigorating opportunities for any designer. The team at CALLUM is extremely excited to start work.”  

The Kincsem ethos of unrivalled customer involvement will manifest across multiple products, services and experiences as the future unfolds. This will include the launch of a luxury performance SUV featuring the same drivetrain and Personal Engineering possibilities as the Hyper-GT.  

Notes to editors here. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456391/Kincsem_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456392/Kincsem_2.jpg
 

  

  

For further information please contact: press@kincsemmediasite.com +44 (0)7407 312818 

 

Articolo precedenteWPI-MANA Team Demonstrates New Laser-assisted Non-volatile Memory Based on 2D van-der-Waals Heterostructures
Articolo successivoZoomlion’s 2000-ton Crawler Crane Breaks Record as Largest Tonnage Crane Exported from China to Global Markets

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos - 0

Usa, sparatorie in tre centri benessere di Atlanta: otto morti

Otto persone sono state uccise nel corso di tre sparatorie nell'area metropolitana di Atlanta, in Georgia. La polizia ha...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Usa, sparatorie in tre centri benessere di Atlanta: otto morti

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Otto persone sono state uccise nel corso di tre sparatorie nell'area metropolitana di Atlanta, in Georgia. La polizia ha riferito che quattro delle vittime...
Continua a leggere

Covid Brasile, nuovo record di morti: oltre 2.800 in un giorno

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Nuovo drammatico record giornaliero di morti da coronavirus in Brasile, dove nella serata di martedì le autorità sanitarie hanno riferito di avere registrato nelle...
Continua a leggere

Truffa vendita auto online, 12 arresti e sequestri in Piemonte

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Dall’alba, in tutto il Piemonte e in altre località del Nord Italia, i Carabinieri e i finanzieri del Comando Provinciale di Torino ...
Continua a leggere

Vaccino Sputnik, Sileri: “Ora non ci può aiutare, per ok serve tempo”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Nell'immediato il vaccino Sputnik "non può sostituire" AstraZeneca perché "serve l’autorizzazione dell’Ema, la quale arriverà non prima di cinque-otto settimane". Lo sottolinea il sottosegretario...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini