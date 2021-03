Khiron Becomes First Colombian Medical Cannabis Company to Export Live Cannabis Clones to Europe

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully exported its registered Colombian cannabis strains, in the form of live clones, to Europe. This significant milestone represents the first shipment of medical cannabis live plant material to Europe from Colombia and is expected to accelerate access to European markets as the Company executes on its asset light growth strategy in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Through its EU-GMP certified supply chain partners in Europe, Khiron plans to introduce branded, cannabis-based medicinal products based on those already distributed by the Company in Colombia and Peru. Over the last year, more than 13,000 written prescriptions for extracts, formulated with Khiron´s registered cannabis strains, have been issued to patients in Latin America. As clinical evidence mounts, safety and efficacy data arising from Khiron’s wholly-owned clinics in Latin America is expected to serve as a cornerstone of the Company’s European medical education program.

Tejinder Virk, President of Khiron Europe, commented: “Our experience in Colombia and Europe tells us that doctors require solid clinical evidence to feel confident that medical cannabis is the right treatment for their patients. By exporting our Colombian cannabis strains, we will be able to bring our Latin American extracts to European patients, resulting in wider choices for doctors, and safer, more efficacious patient outcomes. Additionally, this import provides an opportunity to accelerate speed to market, optimize our global diversified supply chain and maximize economics.”

Khiron’s vertically integrated seed-to-patient business model is currently experiencing tremendous growth in Colombia. To date, Khiron medical cannabis products have shown strong evidence as alternative treatments for ailments such as chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, depression, epilepsy, migraines, and Parkinson’s Disease. With the proof of concept now validated in Colombia, the Company plans to build upon its success in new markets.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales of medical cannabis in Germany and Brazil in early 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron’s control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron’s Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

