Iyuno Completes Acquisition of SDI Media and Announces New Company As Iyuno-SDI Group

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

adnkronos
adnkronos

Forming the Leading Technology-Driven Media Localization Provider with the Largest International Footprint 

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Iyuno Media Group today announced it has completed its acquisition of 100% of SDI Media. This transaction brings together two of the industry’s leading companies in localization, with the shared mission of supporting its customers in their efforts to reach global audiences. 

The combined company, now under the Iyuno-SDI Group brand, has provided localization and entertainment technology solutions to the media industry for more than a collective 70 years. Its deep roots in the creative process, and network of global facilities, provide unparalleled expertise that content producers have come to entrust with their most valuable assets. 

The new Iyuno-SDI Group now owns and operates a combination of 67 offices located globally across 34 countries, providing a complete suite of end-to-end solutions with expanded depth and capacity to support the future scale of the industry. The combined technology of the two companies will create the next generation of localization platforms. 

“The accelerating changes in the world are creating the need for more content that reaches audiences in every corner of the world. We know that we must accelerate our technical innovation through advances in AI, workflow automation, machine translation and global technology infrastructures,” explains David Lee, who has assumed the role of CEO, Iyuno-SDI Group. “In addition to these technological advancements, we have an equal priority to advance the artistic process, which then brings together the perfect combination of both disciplines to advance the state of the art of localization.” 

“We’re delighted to be joining Iyuno. This combination gives us the necessary scale to meet increasingly challenging customer demands,” Mark Howorth, former SDI Media CEO who has been named President, Iyuno-SDI Group comments. “Our customers require rapid turn arounds, cutting edge technology and a global footprint. The combined resources of Iyuno-SDI give us the ability to deliver end-to-end solutions and maintain the highest level of content security.”  

Iyuno is backed by Altor, Shamrock Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia, its primary financial partners. 

ABOUT IYUNO-SDI GROUP 

Iyuno-SDI Group is the media and entertainment industry’s leading localization service provider. As a trusted global partner to the world’s most recognized entertainment studios, streaming platforms and creators, it offers end-to-end localization services – from dubbing, subtitling and access services to media management, transformation and distribution services – in over 100 languages for every type of content distribution platform. With deep roots in the industry dating back to 1965, the company is unmatched in operational expertise, scale, capacity and breadth of services. 

Iyuno-SDI Group was formed in 2021 following the acquisition of SDI Media by Iyuno Media Group. Leveraging the best in breed creative and technical talent, state of the art facilities and next generation technologies, the company now boasts the largest global footprint with 67 offices in 34 countries. The company’s scale and customer-centric approach is focused on its mission of connecting content, connecting people. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474653/Iyuno_SDI_Logo.jpg
 

 

