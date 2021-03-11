12.3 C
giovedì 11 Marzo 2021
ImmediapressNotizie

Innovex Downhole Solutions completes acquisition of Rubicon Oilfield International, establishing leading independent global provider of high value oilfield products and technical services

adnkronos
di adnkronos
HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc. (“Innovex”) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Rubicon Oilfield International (“Rubicon”) – further solidifying Innovex as an industry leading independent well-centric products and technology company. 

The business will continue to be led by Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex. 

“I am pleased to confirm that the transaction has now closed, and we are looking forward to combining the dynamic US operations of Innovex with the broad international strength of Rubicon to deliver greater value to our customers with our expanded technology portfolio spanning drilling, well construction, completion, production, fishing and intervention”, said Anderson. “Today represents an important milestone for the employees and other stakeholders of both Rubicon and Innovex – together these highly capable organizations are now positioned to offer our customers an expansive range of high-quality downhole products, with a strong presence in every major geographic market, supported by an extraordinary team of creative and committed men and women.” 

About Innovex Downhole Solutions:  

Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc. designs, manufactures, and installs a range of mission-critical well construction, well completion and well production solutions for onshore and offshore operators in major producing regions worldwide. Innovex’s core products include SWAGETM dissolvable frac plugs, WearSox® deepwater centralization products, ORIOTM toe valves, TOMCATTM composite frac plugs, Ranger / Scout liner hanger systems, thru tubing services, CentraMax centralizers, float equipment, stage cementing tools, inflatable casing packers, and QCI artificial lift technologies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has service centers located in all major U.S. oil and gas basins, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. Innovex is backed by Intervale Capital and Warburg Pincus. 

For more information, please visit www.innovex-inc.com
 

Media Contacts: 

For InnovexNichola Alexandernichola.alexander@rubicon-oilfield.com+1 346 666 8264 

Elizabeth Johnsonelizabeth.johnson@innovex-inc.com+1 281 602 7815  

 

