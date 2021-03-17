Epredia And Paige Announce Global Commercial Distribution Agreement For Digital Pathology Software

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, and Paige, a global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, have announced today that they have entered into a commercial distribution agreement for Paige’s comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic software solutions.

Under the terms of this agreement, Epredia has been appointed as a global distribution partner of the entire Paige portfolio of imaging diagnostic solutions. In addition, Epredia will have exclusive distribution rights in Japan. In the second quarter of 2021, Epredia will begin to commercialize the Paige solutions alongside existing Epredia products in the United States and major European Countries, further strengthening its comprehensive digital pathology portfolio that already includes the best-in-class CE-marked 3DHistech P1000 scanner*.

The Paige portfolio includes the Paige Platform, a comprehensive imaging solution comprised of a fast, zero-footprint viewer, storage capabilities and AI-based diagnostic software to help pathologists review cases and support their overall workflow.

The FDA-cleared and CE-marked Paige Platform features FullFocus™, an intuitive and responsive viewer for pathology scans that supports primary diagnosis and their Data Management solution for storage of pathology scans. The Paige Platform is designed to be compatible with existing pathology solutions, including most scanners, monitors, and laboratory information systems.

Paige’s AI-based diagnostic software solutions are designed to increase the number of cases that can be reviewed and with greater confidence and accuracy. Currently Paige Prostate and Paige Breast are CE-marked and available for clinical use outside of the United States. Paige Prostate RUO and Paige Breast RUO are research-use only solutions that are available in the United States.

“We are extremely excited to be entering into this partnership with Paige to commercialize their highly innovative portfolio of AI-based digital pathology solutions,” explained John Marotta, President, Epredia and Chief Executive Officer, PHC Holdings Corporation. “We believe that digital pathology is a key part of cancer diagnostics of the future that can greatly improve patient care. We see enormous potential in the Paige portfolio and believe it perfectly complements our existing portfolio. This deal gives us access to a highly innovative portfolio of products that can enable us to deliver on our mission of improving lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients.”

“This commercial partnership with Epredia is an exciting step for Paige and we are thrilled to be working with one of the leading companies in anatomical pathology. Epredia’s extensive global commercial reach will support our efforts to expand our geographical footprint,” said Leo Grady, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paige. “Our aim is to transform the diagnostics space by offering a portfolio of software applications that help optimize patient outcomes by enabling pathologists to unlock insights from each sample and return results to the clinician and patient more quickly. This commercial agreement will help deliver our solution into the hands of more pathologists across the world to help patients get the most timely and effective care.”

* Regulatory requirements for the 3DHistech P1000 scanner vary by country, please consult with your commercial partner to confirm the approved use of the scanner in your country.

Notes for Editors

About Epredia

Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia’s portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings in 2019. Epredia has major sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit www.epredia.com.

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc. and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA breakthrough designation for computational pathology products.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.paige.ai, https://www.paigeplatform.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

