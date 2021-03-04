2.6 C
Comune di Monopoli
giovedì 4 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Comviva introduces Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions to enhance returns from Customer Value Management Programs

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Negramaro ospiti della terza serata di Sanremo 2021

I Negramaro ospiti della terza serata di Sanremo 2021.La band porterà sul palco dell'Ariston un omaggio a Lucio...
Continua a leggere
Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Sanremo 2021, Elodie la stella della seconda serata

A Sanremo 2021 Elodie è senza dubbio la stella della seconda serata. Voluta fortemente da Amadeus per questa edizione...
Continua a leggere
Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Sanremo, ecco la prima classifica generale provvisoria

Sanremo 2021: ecco la prima classifica generale provvisoria dopo le prime due serate. Con il voto della giuria demoscopica,...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

– The new solutions drive revenue growth, enhance offer acceptance and increase customer retention by accelerating the application of AI in Customer Value Management 

NEW DELHI, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions today announced the launch of its new Data-Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) and AI workbench (MobiLytix AIX) solutions that accelerate the use of AI by Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and increase returns from their Customer Value Management programs. 

Marketers are dependent on data science teams for modeling and are hindered by non-availability of industry standard or proven AI/ ML models. Comviva’s Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) coupled with MobiLytix AIx solution provide ready-built and proven Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models to kick start AI based customer value management (CVM) initiatives. 

MobiLytix AIx platform utilizes the full potential of user centered self-service design to create a multi-experience AI development workbench. With the AI Workbench, data scientists and marketers will benefit from access to a library of embedded attributes, models and algorithms. This reduces time to develop and implement AI/ML models for marketers. It also provides insightful data storytelling to understand customer responses in comparison to predicted behaviors.   

Commenting on the launch, Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva said, “We noticed that many Communication Service Providers are building customized environment to power proprietary and specialized data models. With DSaaS and MobiLytixTM AIx, we are bringing to life ready-built models, to ensure faster time-to-market and increased returns from their Customer Value Management (CVM) programs. For Comviva, Mobilytix AIX is about empowering Telecom operators with user centered self-service design, so they may unleash the potential of AI for maximizing the returns of the CVM programs.” 

By leveraging Comviva’s Data Science-as-a-Service (DSaaS) offering, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) can implement market-proven AI solutions and build and deploy model in days and weeks rather than months for immediate activation. The solution can be used to increase the competency of CVM teams, accelerating the adoption of AI technologies. 

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Sanyal, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Customer Value Solutions, Comviva said, “With DSaaS and MobiLytixTM AIx, we are pleased to introduce a powerful solution for both marketers and data scientists who want to build, import or select their own models. The CVM AI Competency Center ensures collaboration among marketers, CVM and data scientist teams to achieve retention, cross sell, upsell and acquisition goals much faster. The MobiLytixTM AIx workbench, has ready-built dictionaries of attributes, scores, algorithms and dashboards, along with auto AI and auto ML operations features that cut implementation lead times by half.”   

Comviva’s MobiLytixTM platform has two other major solutions – MobiLytixTM Real Time Marketing (RTM) and MobiLytixTM Loyalty and Rewards. 

For further enquiries, please contact: 

Sundeep MehtaPR & Corporate Communications, Comviva Email: sundeep.mehta@comviva.com
 

 

Articolo precedenteCTEK launches new portable battery charger and maintainer, with Adaptive Boost technology
Articolo successivoCisco Webex supera le barriere linguistiche grazie alla funzionalità di traduzione in tempo reale e abilita esperienze di incontro più inclusive

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos - 0

Covid Germania, 11.912 nuovi contagi in 24 ore: sale incidenza

Sono state 11.912 le nuove infezioni da Coronavirus registrate in Germania nelle ultime 24 ore. Lo riferisce il...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Covid Germania, 11.912 nuovi contagi in 24 ore: sale incidenza

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Sono state 11.912 le nuove infezioni da Coronavirus registrate in Germania nelle ultime 24 ore. Lo riferisce il Robert Koch Institut, precisando che...
Continua a leggere

Scuola, Bianchi: “Percorsi individuali, non tutti in classe fino al 30 giugno”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
A scuola fino al 30 giugno sì ma con percorsi individuali. Così il ministro dell'Istruzione Patrizio Bianchi a Radio Anch'io su Radio Rai...
Continua a leggere

Blitz antidroga a Palermo, reddito di cittadinanza per 10 dei 14 arrestati

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Dieci dei 14 arrestati nel blitz antidroga 'Arcobaleno' eseguito dai carabinieri della Compagnia di Carini, del Gruppo di Palermo, del Nucleo Cinofili di Palermo-Villagrazia...
Continua a leggere

Pd, Cacciari: “Crisi ha dimostrato che non sa che pesci prendere”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
“La crisi ha dimostrato che il Partito democratico non sa che pesci prendere”. Così all’Adnkronos Massimo Cacciari, che aggiunge: non è questione di...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini