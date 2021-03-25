10.7 C
Comune di Monopoli
giovedì 25 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

China Eastern Flies Vaccines to Dominican Republic

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Canzone segreta: ospiti e anticipazioni del 26 marzo

Torna con il terzo appuntamento “Canzone Segreta” in onda venerdì 26 marzo, alle 21.35, su Rai1 .Alla conduzione...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

L’Isola dei Famosi: la puntata del 25 marzo

Giovedì 25 marzo in prima serata su Canale 5, quarto appuntamento con “L’Isola dei Famosi”.A commentare la puntata, con la...
Continua a leggere
Cinema e SpettacoloLifestyleblog.it - 0

Francesca Della Ragione tra i protagonisti de “La Banda dei tre”

Da oggi, giovedì 25 marzo, su Sky Premiere è disponibile il film “La banda dei tre” di Francesco Maria Dominedò, che...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A new batch of vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical companies Sinopharm and Sinovac was delivered on March 18 by China Eastern Airlines from Beijing to the Dominican Republic, according to the Shanghai-based airline.  

After 17 hours 34 minutes’ flight, the vaccines and syringes traveled 15,988 kilometers to arrive at Santo Domingo, the capital of Dominican Republic.  

This is China’s first intercontinental chartered cargo flight to deliver COVID-19 vaccines. Eastern Air Logistics Co, the freight unit under China Eastern Airlines, was in charge of this flight.  

Dominican Republic Vice-President and Head of Health Cabinet Raquel Pena welcomed the arrival of the Chinese developed vaccines at the airport, saying the Chinese vaccines brought hope to the Dominican Republic’s people.  

Quite a few countries have expressed their willingness to purchase and use China’s COVID-19 vaccines. Shipping via air is the best transportation solution when it comes to convenience, efficiency and safety.  

Image Attachments Links:  

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=387528 Caption: China Eastern flies vaccines to Dominican Republic. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474066/Vaccines.jpg
 

  

 

Articolo precedenteAmdocs and Quali Collaboration Accelerates Innovation for Communications and Media Companies
Articolo successivoHuawei: Explore the HEIGHT of the Intelligent World, Using Intelligent Twins as the Reference Architecture

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Canzone segreta: ospiti e anticipazioni del 26 marzo

Torna con il terzo appuntamento “Canzone Segreta” in onda venerdì 26 marzo, alle 21.35, su Rai1 .Alla conduzione...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Covid Italia, Ecdc: “In rosso scuro sette Regioni e due province”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
In Italia salgono a quota 7 le Regioni e a 2 le Province autonome in rosso scuro, la fascia di massimo rischio per Covid-19,...
Continua a leggere

Covid Basilicata, oggi 110 nuovi contagi: il bollettino del 25 marzo

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Sono 110 i nuovi contagi da coronavirus registrati oggi, 25 marzo, in Basilicata su un totale di 1.169 tamponi molecolari. Zero i decessi. Lo...
Continua a leggere

Cohen nuovo ceo Axa Francia, in arrivo il suo successore in Italia

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Patrick Cohen, al timone di Axa Italia dal 2016, dal 3 maggio assumerà il ruolo di ceo di Axa Francia, primo mercato del Gruppo...
Continua a leggere

Vaccini Lombardia, cda di Aria si dimette in blocco

Notizie adnkronos - 0
 Dimissioni in blocco per il cda di Aria, la società sotto accusa per i disagi che si sono verificati in Lombardia nella campagna vaccinale,...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini