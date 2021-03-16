Celltick To Enable Cell Broadcast On Taiwan Mobile’s SA 5G Network

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Celltick, the world’s largest cell broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning systems (PWS), announced it has been selected by Taiwan Mobile, one of the largest mobile operators in Taiwan, to expand its MAGEN® CBC (Mass Alert Geo Emergency Notifications Cell Broadcast Center) to support its SA 5G network.

The MAGEN® CBC is used by the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction (NCDR) to alert citizens in time critical emergencies e.g. typhoons, floods, earthquakes and major fires.

Taiwan Mobile deployed Celltick’s CBC in 2015 together with 2 other mobile operators in the country – Taiwan Star and Asia Pacific Telecom (APT). As a global forerunner in digital communication, Taiwan Mobile launched its 5G services in July 2020. Sticking to its commitment of improving people’s lives with technology, it is now among the first mobile operators worldwide to implement cell broadcast over its SA 5G network.

“We are immensely proud for again being selected by Taiwan Mobile, which is a globally recognized innovative leader, for expanding cell broadcast over its SA 5G network,” said Ronen Daniel, Celltick’s CEO. “I look forward to further developing our partnership with Taiwan Mobile and keep playing a role in their technical leadership and striving to fulfill its vision of tomorrow’s 5G era.”

Tom Koh, CTO of Taiwan Mobile, said: “We are pleased to launch this much anticipated 5G CBC project with Celltick. Taiwan Mobile will continue advancing its 5G and technologies to empower users to open their world to more possibilities.”

About Celltick

Celltick is the world’s largest cell broadcast-based products provider and a global leader of Public Warning Systems (PWS) and Mass Notification Systems. Its CBC (Cell Broadcast Center) has been adopted by over 70 mobile operators worldwide, delivering alerts globally to more than 1 billion users daily. Beyond cell broadcast, Celltick’s MAGEN®

(Mass Alert Geo Emergency Notifications) suite of products allows alerts dissemination across multiple channels including Location-Based SMS, native and SIM apps, as well as non-mobile media, all from its MAGEN® Command Post.

