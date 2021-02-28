5.3 C
lunedì 1 Marzo 2021
Casio to Release New MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty

Featuring Rainbow Ion Plating on the Bezel and Case 

 

TOKYO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a special new addition to its G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. The new MTG-B2000PH is part of the MT-G line of watches which employ a construction that makes the most of the properties of both metal and resin. The new MTG-B2000PH features a design motif inspired by the Blue Phoenix of mythical lore, and it has rainbow ion plating on the bezel and case.  

Casio is dedicated to the pursuit of innovative expressivity in its G-SHOCK watches, exploiting CMF design integrating color, material, and finish. G-SHOCK watches with metal construction have been enthusiastically welcomed by the market in recent years. Casio goes even further with these metal models, using ion plating, laser engraving techniques, and new materials to create the kind of totally original design worthy of the G-SHOCK. 

The new MTG-B2000PH features rainbow ion plating applied to its bezel and case as well as a multi-colored dial expressing its design motif inspired by the Blue Phoenix, a bird of Eastern mythology said to bear auspicious tidings. The bezel features an independent construction separate from the case. Layers of yellow-to-red gradation are applied — crosswise on the bezel, lengthwise on the case — over light-blue ion plating evocative of blazing-hot flames to achieve a mystical coloration in which innumerable hues seem intertwined. The subtle color variations in the rainbow ion plating mean that every single watch is unique — no two look the same. The dial also employs accents in a multicolor design of colors like pink and orange. The translucent navy-blue band sets the watch design off with a resplendent vision of the Blue Phoenix. 

The captivating design is complemented by outstanding functionality. The watch not only features radio wave time-calibration, but also automatic time adjustment when paired with a smartphone using a dedicated app. These functions offer outstanding convenience: the watch automatically adjusts to local time when crossing time zones, without requiring the user to do anything. 

G-SHOCK official website: https://world.g-shock.com/
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444459/image1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444460/image2.jpg   

 

