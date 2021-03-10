7.9 C
Comune di Monopoli
mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021
Immediapress

Casio to Release All-New Titanium Alloy G-SHOCK

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

adnkronos
adnkronos

Exterior Finish Enhances Material Beauty 

A Special Watch with Multicolor Ion-Plated Bezel and Band 

TOKYO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the GMW-B5000TR, a new addition to the square full metal 5000 series of shock-resistant watches made with a new titanium alloy developed specifically for G-SHOCK.  

The external components of the GMW-B5000TR employ a new titanium alloy in the TranTixxii™ designing titanium brand. True to Casio’s unflinching pursuit of advanced materials for G-SHOCK, the new titanium alloy was developed with Nippon Steel Corporation over a six-year period of R&D. This special alloy delivers roughly twice the hardness of pure titanium, but still boasts the same lightweight, anticorrosive and hypoallergenic properties. This intense hardness makes it possible to produce a mirror finish comparable to stainless steel on titanium, which typically has been difficult to process in this way. The result is the first titanium G-SHOCK with a mirror-finished bezel and band. 

The same properties that make possible the stainless steel-like mirror finish also allow for new expressivity that highlights the beauty of ion plating. Casio has taken advantage of this advanced material technology to create its first full-metal watch with multicolor ion plating. The gold ion-plated case plays off the polychromatic ion plating for individual segments of the band and buttons, in red, light and dark gray, plus more gold, as well as newly developed dark blue, infusing this metal model with the playfulness of G-SHOCK design. The multicolor dial adds to the pop feel. 

The GMW-B5000TR is equipped with Smartphone Link functionality for automatic time adjustment, world time, and many more functions that are easy to use. The innovative design is accompanied by outstanding practicality, thanks to the original Casio Tough Solar power system, Multiband 6 radio wave reception, and full-auto LED backlight. 

TranTixxii™ 

A titanium brand jointly developed by Nippon Steel Corporation and partner companies, TranTixxii™ titanium materials emphasize superior aesthetic properties developed by applying the material development technology Nippon Steel has amassed in its steel-producing business. Nippon Steel is the world’s third largest producer of crude steel and the largest steel manufacturer in Japan.  

The Tran Tixxii™ word mark is trademark of NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION., and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license. 

G-SHOCK official website: https://world.g-shock.com/
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453413/1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453417/2.jpg
 

 

