7 C
Comune di Monopoli
martedì 2 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Cambridge Quantum Announce Largest Ever Natural Language Processing Implementation on a Quantum Computer

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Food & BeverageBruno Bellini - 0

Amarcord, biscotti e merendine fuori commercio: Mulino Bianco

Un viaggio alla scoperta di biscotti e merendine ormai fuori commercio ma che hanno segnato l’infanzia di tanti di...
Continua a leggere
LifestyleLifestyleblog.it - 0

Quali saranno le 10 principali colorazioni del 2021 per gli interni

L’emergenza sanitaria ha imposto grandi cambiamenti anche nel mondo delle colorazioni legate all’interior design.Secondo una recente ricerca americana...
Continua a leggere
NotizieLifestyleblog.it - 0

La finale del Grande Fratello Vip 2021

Lunedì 1º marzo, in prima serata su Canale 5 la finale di “Grande Fratello Vip”.Chi sono i finalisti del Grande Fratello VipLa finale è già...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

Separate experiments, each of over 100 sentences, provide a strong proof of concept that Quantum Natural Language Processing is within reach 

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 2, 2021  /PRNewswire/ — Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) announces the publication of a research paper on the online pre-print repository arxiv (available here) that provides details of the largest ever experimental implementation of Natural Language Processing (NLP) tasks on a quantum computer. 

Titled “QNLP in Practice: Running Compositional Models of Meaning on a Quantum Computer,” the paper presents the first “medium-scale” implementation of common NLP tasks. Completed on an IBM quantum computer, the experiment, which instantiated sentences as parameterised quantum circuits, embeds word meanings as quantum states which are “entangled” according to the grammatical structure of the sentence.  

The paper builds on prior proof-of-concept work (see here for the previous experiment) and, significantly, achieves convergence for the far larger datasets that are employed here. One of the objectives of the CQC team is to describe Quantum Natural Language Processing (QNLP) and their results in a way that is accessible to NLP researchers and practitioners thus paving the way for the NLP community to engage with a quantum encoding of language processing. 

Bob Coecke, CQC’s Chief Scientist and also the Head of CQC’s QNLP project, commented, “We are working on an immensely ambitious project at CQC that is aimed at utilising quantum computers, as they scale, to move beyond expensive black-box mechanisms for NLP to a paradigm where we become more effective, more accurate and more scalable in an area of computer science that epitomises artificial intelligence. Having made considerable progress already on our ‘quantum-native’ brand of compositional NLP, we are now moving beyond our initial research and working on applications that can be developed in synch with timelines provided by quantum computing hardware companies such as IBM, Honeywell, Google and others.”  

He added, “Equally, at a time when quantum computing is becoming a topic of general interest it is imperative that those of us who are working within this sector provide results that are verifiable. Our record of publication at CQC strives at all times to meet these exacting standards – we are science led and enterprise driven.” 

About CQC  

Founded in 2014 and backed by some of the world’s leading quantum computing companies, CQC is a global leader in quantum software and quantum algorithms, enabling clients to achieve the most out of rapidly evolving quantum computing hardware. CQC has offices in the UK, USA and Japan with a team of 140 professionals. For more information, visit CQC at http://www.cambridgequantum.com and on LinkedIn. Access the tket Python module on GitHub. 

 

Articolo precedenteDraghi lima nuovo Dpcm e prepara battaglia vaccini

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Immediapressadnkronos - 0

Cambridge Quantum Announce Largest Ever Natural Language Processing Implementation on a Quantum Computer

Separate experiments, each of over 100 sentences, provide a strong proof of concept that Quantum Natural Language Processing is...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Draghi lima nuovo Dpcm e prepara battaglia vaccini

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Dopo Angelo Borrelli via anche Domenico Arcuri, mentre il premier Mario Draghi lima il nuovo Dpcm con le misure per limitare la diffusione del...
Continua a leggere

Sindaco Roma, Bertolaso: “Precettato? Dovranno trovarne un altro”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Guido Bertolaso candidato sindaco di Roma? "Io sono qui in Lombardia come volontario consulente del governatore Fontana. Non faccio campagna elettorale con il lavoro...
Continua a leggere

Nuovo Dpcm Draghi in arrivo, domani altra riunione cabina di regia

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Si terrà domani una nuova riunione della cabina di regia tra il premier Mario Draghi e gli esponenti delle forze di maggioranza in vista...
Continua a leggere

Pd, Zingaretti: “Congresso nel 2023”. Le correnti insorgono

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Nicola Zingaretti stasera si è tolto parecchi sassolini. Un lungo elenco, quasi un j'accuse sulle polemiche quotidiane, a mezzo stampa, che da giorni bombardano...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini