venerdì 19 Marzo 2021
Bunka Fashion Graduate University’s Popular Annual Event Going Online for 1st Time

– “BFGU Online Festival ‘Redefining'” Vol.3 Future Generation Released – 

TOKYO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU), a professional graduate school in Japan, has released “Vol.3 Future Generation,” the main content of the online event “BFGU Online Festival ‘Redefining’.” This is the first online presentation of “Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week (BFGU FW)” attracting more than 4,000 visitors from the fashion industry every year. 

The fashion show by BFGU’s Division of Fashion Creation is a collection of released brands in which a huge number of current young designers participated previously. On the other hand, Division of Fashion Management majors also present research on sustainable fashion, an area acquiring more attention in the industry in recent years. Just take a look at the new power of graduate students in the era of “New Normal.” 

URL: https://bfgu-bunka.ac.jp/redefining/future/
 

Graduation Show: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/202103162342/_prw_PI1fl_5l8OURQb.jpg
 

Site image for illustration purposes only: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/202103162342/_prw_PI2fl_CMI8ab4E.jpg
 

Division of Fashion Creation Graduation Show 2021 (video):https://youtu.be/yxFh5oT8rNU
 

The content details of Vol.3 Future Generation 

  

 

