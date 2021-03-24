6.7 C
ImmediapressNotizie

BioNTech Chairman Helmut Jeggle joins the Board of IQM Quantum Computers

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

adnkronos
adnkronos

MUNICH, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — IQM Quantum Computers (IQM) announced today that Helmut Jeggle has joined IQM´s board of directors. He joins the company during a transformational phase. After successfully closing its Series A funding round and selling its first quantum computer, IQM is now ready to lead the European and global ecosystems with a focus on Germany. 

 

“I am extremely excited that Helmut has accepted our invitation to join IQM’s board of directors. He has an established track record in building technology businesses and brings in decades of experience in creating global tech giants. He was closely involved in Hexal’s business and he has supported BioNTech on its journey towards establishing itself as a global company for more than a decade. We look forward to his contributions in maximizing the potential of IQM and become a global leader for quantum computers,” said Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM. 

Helmut Jeggle joins IQM at a critical juncture in the company’s development following his investment in the company as part of the series A financing round in 2020 via his investment vehicle Salvia GmbH. With the recent financing round, IQM is in a leading position to build a quantum computer in Germany and create value through its novel co-design approach.  

“The amount of data that needs to be processed is one of the limiting factors in many industries. Quantum computers and alternate technologies provide the opportunity to leverage big data more rapidly and efficiently. One exciting application could also be to accelerate and streamline drug development processes. IQM is already building Finland’s first quantum computer and is also the leading system integrator in Europe. The German project Digital-Analog Quantum Computing (DAQC) is a testament to how the German government can work together with startups, academia, research and industry partners, to establish Europe as a quantum leader. With IQM, our objective is to develop a deep-tech idea into a global business leader,” said Helmut Jeggle. 

Helmut Jeggle held various positions with Hexal AG, including Head of Business Planning & Analyses. He is General Manager of ATHOS Service GmbH, the Strüngmann brothers’ family office and also a member of numerous supervisory boards. 

Helmut joins the IQM board, which is chaired by Dr. Axel Thierauf. Other board members include Dr. Mikko Välimäki, Herbert Mangesius, and Dr. Kuan Yen Tan. 

About IQM Quantum Computers: 

IQM is the European leader in superconducting quantum computers, headquartered in Espoo, Finland. Since its inception in 2018, IQM has grown to 90+ employees and has also established a subsidiary in Munich, Germany, to lead the co-design approach. IQM delivers on-premises quantum computers for research laboratories and supercomputing centers and provides complete access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers quantum advantage through a unique application-specific co-design approach. IQM has raised € 71 million through private and public funding and was recently awarded € 12.4 million by the German Ministry of Education and Research to commercialize application-specific quantum processors. For more information, visit www.meetiqm.com. 

Registered offices: 

  

Contacts:Jan Goetz, CEO, IQM Quantum ComputersJan@meetiqm.com
 

Media Contact:Raghunath Koduvayur, Head of Marketing and CommunicationsRaghunath@meetiqm.com +358504876509 

About Salvia: 

Salvia is a private investment company founded and managed by Helmut Jeggle. Salvia invests in the areas of life science, digital health and deep tech, among others, mainly as a business angel, but also in later stages as a venture capitalist. 

IQM: Facts and Figures 

Founders:  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1473080/IQM_Helmut_Jeggle.jpg  Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1473081/IQM_Quantum_computer_design.jpg  Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121497/IQM_Logo.jpg
 

  

 

 

 

