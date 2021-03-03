6.6 C
mercoledì 3 Marzo 2021
BE OPEN Art announces the Artist of the Year by the gallery visitors votes

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BE OPEN Art, an online gallery designed by Elena Baturina’s BE OPEN think tank, is happy to announce its first ever Artist of the Year, selected by the biggest vote among the monthly ratings. 

Our congratulations and the €500 prize go to Theophilus Tetteh (NiiOdai), an experimental and expressionist artist from Ghana.  

Theophilus Tetteh, also known by his brush name Nii Odai, is from the capital city of Accra, Ghana. As a painter, he works in a diverse variety of themes, which include crowds, architecture, landscapes, townscapes, portraits and Ghanaian village scenes. Theophilus is a member of the Ghana Association of Visual Artist (GAVA). 

Aiming to showcase young talents, every month of 2020 BE OPEN Art invited art enthusiasts to choose the best artist among those exhibited in the online gallery. The artist whose works gained a majority of votes throughout the year was then named the Artist of the Year. 

To be featured in the gallery, BE OPEN Art selects artists at an early stage of their career who emphasize social consciousness, philosophical meaning and the aesthetical solutions for the wrongs of the contemporary world, such as inequality, lack of diversity, environmental issues, and consumerism. In a way, the project sees its mission in looking for the new influencers in the art scene, and invites everyone to contribute to this process. 

Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina “We are thrilled to see the number of remarkable emerging talents from all over the world that BE OPEN Art is proud to showcase and celebrate. BE OPEN Art is designed to facilitate them in getting deserved attention and an opportunity to have their say in the art and therefore affect lives of people who appreciate it. We also take the opportunity to applause all the featured artists and thank everyone who voted during the year.”  

BE OPEN Art is an online gallery of contemporary art created by BE OPEN foundation with an ambition to provide emerging artists around the globe with an opportunity to showcase their work to the world of art professionals and a starting point for connections to be built between the new creators and collectors of today. BE OPEN Art especially welcomes authors who do not have their own resources, patronage and promotional opportunities: graduates, self-taught artists, artists with a deprived background.  

 

