10.7 C
Comune di Monopoli
giovedì 25 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Amdocs and Quali Collaboration Accelerates Innovation for Communications and Media Companies

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Canzone segreta: ospiti e anticipazioni del 26 marzo

Torna con il terzo appuntamento “Canzone Segreta” in onda venerdì 26 marzo, alle 21.35, su Rai1 .Alla conduzione...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

L’Isola dei Famosi: la puntata del 25 marzo

Giovedì 25 marzo in prima serata su Canale 5, quarto appuntamento con “L’Isola dei Famosi”.A commentare la puntata, con la...
Continua a leggere
Cinema e SpettacoloLifestyleblog.it - 0

Francesca Della Ragione tra i protagonisti de “La Banda dei tre”

Da oggi, giovedì 25 marzo, su Sky Premiere è disponibile il film “La banda dei tre” di Francesco Maria Dominedò, che...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

The engagement frees telecommunications and web scale innovators to release new technology faster by automating and managing time-consuming and complex infrastructure. 

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Quali, the Infrastructure Automation at Scale™ company, has announced a global collaboration with Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies. The collaboration, which addresses culture, people, process, and technology, is designed to accelerate customers in their DevOps and Lab as a Service (LaaS) journeys. 

The engagement increases time-to-market velocity for customers by combining Amdocs’ deep skills in business, innovation and technology strategy with Quali’s one-of-a-kind continuous infrastructure management platform — bridging the adoption gap between technical and non-technical testers, developers, and IT Ops at scale, and with full governance and control.  

“Amdocs is a leader in the communication and media industries. Our collaboration with Amdocs aligns well to our business values and offers an unmatched value to our customers,” said Jason Lee, Quali VP of Global Channels. “This latest venture is accelerating possibilities not only to our leadership and brand but also our joint contribution to innovation within telco’s 5G and beyond.” 

Quali’s CloudShell is the only LaaS solution with proven mega-scale, mission-critical deployments, chosen by hundreds of tier-1 leaders in technology, service providers, and enterprises. In addition, Quali Colony was recently named a finalist for the 2020 DevOps Dozen by DevOps.com for its ability to unburden application teams from the time and complexity of setting up and operating cloud infrastructure, so teams are finally free to build great software. 

“Amdocs is a leader in automating network and service operations for cloud, 5G, and the hybrid network era. Together with Quali, we offer remarkable value for telco and web scale innovators to overcome the limitations and complexities of yesterday’s infrastructure to accelerate service innovation,” said Parag Shah, Client Business Executive at Amdocs. 

About Quali 

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Infrastructure Automation at Scale. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali’s award-winning CloudShell platform to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit https://www.quali.com/ and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421592/Quali_Logo.jpg
 

 

Articolo precedenteFrancesca Della Ragione tra i protagonisti de “La Banda dei tre”
Articolo successivoChina Eastern Flies Vaccines to Dominican Republic

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Canzone segreta: ospiti e anticipazioni del 26 marzo

Torna con il terzo appuntamento “Canzone Segreta” in onda venerdì 26 marzo, alle 21.35, su Rai1 .Alla conduzione...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Covid Italia, Ecdc: “In rosso scuro sette Regioni e due province”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
In Italia salgono a quota 7 le Regioni e a 2 le Province autonome in rosso scuro, la fascia di massimo rischio per Covid-19,...
Continua a leggere

Covid Basilicata, oggi 110 nuovi contagi: il bollettino del 25 marzo

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Sono 110 i nuovi contagi da coronavirus registrati oggi, 25 marzo, in Basilicata su un totale di 1.169 tamponi molecolari. Zero i decessi. Lo...
Continua a leggere

Cohen nuovo ceo Axa Francia, in arrivo il suo successore in Italia

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Patrick Cohen, al timone di Axa Italia dal 2016, dal 3 maggio assumerà il ruolo di ceo di Axa Francia, primo mercato del Gruppo...
Continua a leggere

Vaccini Lombardia, cda di Aria si dimette in blocco

Notizie adnkronos - 0
 Dimissioni in blocco per il cda di Aria, la società sotto accusa per i disagi che si sono verificati in Lombardia nella campagna vaccinale,...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini