Alfasigma: Jacopo Murzi is the new General Manager of the Italy Business Unit

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

adnkronos
adnkronos

Murzi comes with extensive international experience 

He will lead the Italian team of Alfasigma bringing together the Pharma Italy and Consumer Health Care divisions 

BOLOGNA, Italy, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Jacopo Murzi, 49, joins Alfasigma Spa as General Manager of the Italy Business Unit which today includes the Pharma Italy, Consumer Healthcare, Commercial Operations, Market Access and BU Diversified divisions.  

 

Murzi was in Janssen for a long period of his Italian and international career.  After his beginnings in Italy, he spent 3 years in Poland and another 3 in Romania, then moved to the United States following business development activities and lastly in France where he dealt with the Middle East and Africa managing 20 plus countries.   

Having graduated in Management Engineering, he previously worked for a global consulting firm on numerous multidisciplinary projects. 

The new General Manager will report to Pier Vincenzo Colli, CEO of Alfasigma, who declares: “The inclusion in the team of Jacopo Murzi contributes to the further strengthening of management and allows us to unify the Italian business units in a single shared strategy. Jacopo and his team have our best wishes for a successful venture.  We would like to take this opportunity to thank Roberto Mazzucato, who for thirty years has been a backbone for the company and has led Pharma Italy with determination and competence until last December.” 

“It is a pleasure and a great responsibility to be called to write a new page in Alfasigma’s history, which will be focused on best serving doctors and pharmacists, but also all those millions of Italians who use our products on a daily basis”, says Jacopo Murzi.” I was very impressed – he continues – by the team’s passion and desire to leave their mark. I am proud to be able to contribute to a company so rooted in our country, thanks to its production sites and the presence of specialized products and self-medication in the homes of all Italians.” 

About AlfasigmaPrivately owned, Alfasigma is one of the leading Italian pharmaceutical companies, present in over 90 countries, through distributors and subsidiaries and has a workforce of around 3,000 people, R&D laboratories, and 5 production plants. In Italy, Alfasigma is a leader in the market for prescription products where, in addition to the strong focus on gastrointestinal, it is present in many primary care therapeutic areas. Alfasigma also produces and markets self-medication products, nutraceuticals and food supplements. More information is available at the corporate website https://www.alfasigma.com     

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450605/Alfasigma.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1325576/Alfasigma_Logo.jpg     

 

 

