9.4 C
Comune di Monopoli
mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Ainu culture expressed through “sound” in a new Media Art exhibit at New Chitose Airport opened on February 22

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

I Måneskin aprono la puntata de Le Iene

Questa sera, martedì 9 marzo, in prima serata su Italia 1, nuovo appuntamento con "Le Iene". Al timone della puntata Alessia Marcuzzi e Nicola Savino, con le...
Continua a leggere
Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Il nostro Festival di Sanremo 2021 (da Monopoli)

Sanremo 2021, il Festival del coraggio di osare. Potremmo definirlo così quello appena concluso, voluto fortemente dal direttore di...
Continua a leggere
NotizieBruno Bellini - 0

Monica Setta e Tiberio Timperi: boom di ascolti per Uno Mattina in Famiglia

Monica Setta e Tiberio Timperi fanno boom di ascolti con Uno Mattina in Famiglia.Gli ascolti tv del 7 MarzoLa...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents “CULTURE GATE to JAPAN” 

CHITOSE, Japan, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On February 22, 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit at New Chitose Airport as part of their “CULTURE GATE to JAPAN” initiative. Artworks by the creative group NAKED, INC. are exhibited at the airport, as well as on the web, with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world.  

 

The theme of the exhibit at the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido is “INVISIBLE”. The creative company NAKED, INC., which specializes in infusing spaces with a variety of media elements to create fresh experiences, is exhibiting works based on the theme of Ainu culture. 

The Ainu are the indigenous people native to Hokkaido, the Tohoku region of Japan, and eastern Russia. They maintain a distinctive culture characterized by deep gratitude and reverence toward the nature found in the bitterly cold climate in their areas. The Ainu people’s rich spiritual world has been passed on to the present day through songs, dances, and stories in the Ainu language, completely distinct from the Japanese language. 

NAKED, INC. has created sound-based artworks that convey the culture and spirit of the Ainu people, which have been passed down from generation to generation through the oral traditions of language and music. 

In addition, beginning at the end of March, visitors will be able to enhance their experience using the smartphone in their pocket by enjoying the sound and light installation with the aid of an augmented reality (AR) app. 

NAKED, INC. is a creative company founded by MURAMATSU Ryotaro and other directors, designers, and writers in 1997. Its mission is to generate fresh experiences and new value in every scene of life, from art, entertainment and culture to tradition, education, music, urban spaces, food, and sports. 

Beginning in February of 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan launched an innovative cultural promotion project called “CULTURE GATE to JAPAN”.  Held at seven airports across Japan as well as the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal, artists and creators active in the field of Media Arts exhibit artworks inspired by the unique culture of each area with the goal of communicating the broader appeal of Japanese culture.  

The global effects of the novel coronavirus have made it difficult to meet new people and experience new cultures in person.  However, that should not interrupt the exchange of art, ideas, and culture. Through this project, we hope to continue providing people around the world with the same sense of wonder and joy felt when encountering a new culture.  

Organizer: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan           Official Website: https://culture-gate.jp/  Exhibit at New Chitose Airport: https://culture-gate.jp/exhibition/invisible
 

The “CULTURE GATE to JAPAN” PR is managed by wondertrunk & co. Inc. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451432/1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451426/2.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451437/3.jpg
 

  

 

Articolo precedentePd, Bonaccini: “Letta autorevole. Mi candido? Vedremo”

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Immediapressadnkronos - 0

Ainu culture expressed through “sound” in a new Media Art exhibit at New Chitose Airport opened on February 22

The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN"  CHITOSE, Japan, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 22,...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Pd, Bonaccini: “Letta autorevole. Mi candido? Vedremo”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Il futuro del Pd dopo le dimissioni di Nicola Zingaretti? "Va trovato un accordo, ci manca solo che proroghiamo questa crisi che lascia sbalordito...
Continua a leggere

Songtradr Acquires Award-winning Music & Sound Design Company, Song Zu

Immediapress adnkronos - 0
The deal is set to further strengthen Songtradr's position as the world's leading music licensing ecosystem  SYDNEY, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Songtradr, the world's...
Continua a leggere

Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: “Stiamo ricostruendo Roma”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
"Mafia Capitale è stato uno dei capitoli più bui della storia della nostra capitale: sono stati calpestati i diritti dei cittadini e questo è...
Continua a leggere

SuperEnalotto, centrati nove 5

Notizie adnkronos - 0
SuperEnalotto, nove vincite all'estrazione dei numeri di oggi, 9 marzo. Nessun '6' né '5+1', ma nove '5' da 22mila euro. Questa la...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini