Ace & Tate launches contact lenses with 80% less plastic packaging

– Ace & Tate’s new contact lenses, ‘Contacts’, come in the world’s slimmest lens sleeves, created using 80% less plastic than standard sleeves.  

– The lens sleeves are designed with Smart Touch™ tech, making fitting the lenses a more hygienic and simple process (3 x less bacterial contamination). 

– The pack container is made from 100% recycled plastic (from old lens moulds) and is 100% recyclable.   

AMSTERDAM, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Dutch eyewear brand Ace & Tate is entering the rapidly growing contact lens market with its own launch of premium hydrogel dailies, ‘Contacts’. The lenses come in the world’s slimmest lens sleeve, designed for maximum sustainability and hygiene.   

 

The Contacts’ lens sleeves are barely 1mm thick – eight times thinner than standard packs – and are manufactured using 80% less raw plastic material. The plastic pack container is 100% recycled, created from old lens production moulds and is 100% recyclable after use. It’s a great example of Ace & Tate’s circular sustainability ambitions (with a key goal being to produce a completely circular pair of glasses).  

The lens sleeves have been designed using Smart Touch™ tech, for simpler and more hygienic handling – essential in these Covid-aware times. Upon opening, the outer lens surface always faces up, eliminating the need to touch the inner lens surface. Using these sleeves makes the user three times less likely to transfer bacteria and debris into their eye than with standard sleeves.  

Ace & Tate’s Contacts are premium hydrogel dailies that utilise Smart Fit technology to naturally orient the lens and biomimetic material to lock in moisture. A ‘Centraform™’ edge design means minimal eyelid disruption for optimal comfort. Simply order online with a recent prescription and you’ll receive your lenses through your letterbox.  

As we emerge from lockdown, it’s inevitable we’ll see the world differently. Contact lenses not only offer a barrier-free way of making meaningful eye-contact above masks, but allow you to exercise more freely, soak up the light and can (both physically and psychologically) push you to seek out more opportunities. 

Ace & Tate is also releasing eye drops to complement the lenses and as part of its new eyecare programme. With more products on the way, the brand is determined to make eyecare an essential part of everyone’s daily self-care routine – particularly with 60% of customers reporting symptoms of digital eye strain. 

Make sure you see the world differently this spring with Ace & Tate’s Contacts and drops, both available to order online. Try Contacts for a six day period for £8 (reimbursed via a gift code towards a 30-day pack purchase). Please note: Ace & Tate contact lenses are recommended for use by experienced daily contact-lens wearers, with a valid prescription less than two years old.  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1473184/AceandTate_Contacts.jpg  Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200151/Aceandtate_Logo.jpg
 

  

 

 

