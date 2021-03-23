6.2 C
Abel Noser Solutions Ranked Top Global Multi-Asset TCA Provider in Influential Aite Group Survey

Company’s 2021 Best-In-Class Designation Highlighted in Just-Released Aite Matrix Study Focusing on Transaction Cost Analysis 

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Abel Noser Solutions was ranked as the leading global multi-asset TCA provider by Aite Group in their 2021 comprehensive market survey that included firms such as Bloomberg LP, ISS LiquidMetrix, and Virtu Financial. Aite Group, a global financial research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable research and advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues, serves many of the top buy-side and sell-side institutions, technology providers and consulting firms worldwide.  

The 70-page report recognizes Abel Noser’s emphasis on product innovation and customer service. It follows last year’s rating of Abel Noser by Greenwich Associates as the Top Global Fixed Income TCA Provider. “Abel Noser has shown itself to be a market-leading analytics provider, especially in terms of client service, client strength and product features. Their aggregated score placed them in our best-in-class category and illustrates an emphasis on excellence,” explained Audrey Blater, Ph.D., Research Director at Aite Group.   

Noting the significance of the designation, Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings, commented, “We consistently win business by providing ease-of-use enhancements such as a central portal for all products alongside benchmarking breadth and cutting-edge methodologies. Additionally, our advanced peer analytics engine utilizes one of the largest global comparison universes with trillions of data points in fixed income, equities, foreign exchange, and futures.” Reflecting on the increasing reliance on TCA as a critical part of institutional investment strategy, Mr. Weiler added, “Given the growing role of analytics-based trading, we’re excited about this validation of our capability to offer a truly innovative suite of trade cost and regulatory analytics to such a wide variety of market participants.”   

The report also identified fixed income TCA and market surveillance as key industry trends going forward and noted that Abel Noser had invested heavily in those areas, as well as in a fund capacity analysis product that quantifies the impact of fund growth on performance and alpha. “We are honored by this rating by Aite Group,” said Steve Glass, Co-CEO of the firm. “It validates our past and ongoing commitment to next-generation TCA tools such as fixed income, FX and derivatives.  Our integrated pre-trade, real-time and post-trade TCA platform allows clients to evaluate or recreate their workflow, in order to assess inefficiencies based on frequency, asset class, and strategy. Users can measure costs or evaluate best execution at each stage of the trade lifecycle with the ability to drill down to very granular levels. This designation recognizes the many game-changing functionalities that our firm offers.” 

About Abel Noser Solutions 

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with multi-asset trading. With hundreds of clients worldwide, Abel Noser Solutions offers innovative software products along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, compliance, and trade surveillance. The firm continues to hold its place as the leading innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com. 

About Aite Group 

Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, the firm actively guides their clients by delivering unique intelligence, reliable insights, and unparalleled analyst access, enabling smarter decisions and stronger performance, every day.  Learn more at www.aitegroup.com.  

Media Contact:Jerry BoakAbel Noser Holdingsinfo@abelnoser.com(646) 432-4000 

 

