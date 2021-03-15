A New Rendez-Vous with Lingerie Française

5.6 C
PARIS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success of previous fashion shows, Promincor – Lingerie Française, non-profit organization to unite French Lingerie brands under a common label and one voice worldwide. with the support of DEFI, had initially planned to bring together once again Lingerie Française’s biggest brands again for a unique show in January 2021. However, the health crisis that has spread around the world was a game changer. But in the darkest depths of this global crisis, a few gems shone: new inspirations were born, the need for creativity surged, entire industries went 100% digital. And with that, “Rendez-Vous”, a very French short film by Lingerie Française, was born.  

Lingerie Française and its 10 prestigious brands, namely Antigel, Aubade, Chantelle, Empreinte, Passionata, Lise Charmel, Lou, Louisa Bracq, Maison Lejaby and Simone Pérèle, proudly invite the entire world to a special “Rendez-Vous” to discover this film event on the Lingerie Française channel.  

 


 

Lingerie was always a true reflection of the times.  In this particularly strange and tightly corseted period. Lingerie Française brings a breath of freedom through a vibrant and exciting production. This eight-minute short celebrates women’s diversity, inclusiveness, natural beauty and letting go. Rendez-Vous is a rhythmic digital performance with both intimate scenes and choreographed scenes featuring 10 women aged 20 to 60, sizes 34 to 44, from A cup to H cup. Depicting a frantic race across Paris, this film invites the audience to discover the values of Lingerie Française, whose influence stretches worldwide: High French Creation, Self-confidence, Ultimate Fit and Sustainable Respect. 

Yesterday, women wore lingerie to please others. Today, it’s more of a hedonistic pursuit: they buy to make themselves happy. Women want to be free. Free to play with their lingerie, to mix things up, to layer, and to be fully sensual, bold, active and diverse! They are reclaiming their bodies through their own codes, stories and desires… They learn to love their faults and gain ultimate confidence, far from what society dictates.   

www.lingeriefrancaise.com
 

  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454638/RENDEZVOUS_Lingerie_Francaise.jpg
 

Contact: contact@lingeriefrancaise.com    

  

 

