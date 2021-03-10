13.5 C
10th anniversary of "Civil Society Dialogue between EU and Turkey Programme" carried out by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Directorate for EU Affairs and implemented under Instrument for Pre-Accession Assitance will be celebrated in Turkey and Europe together

ANKARA, Turkey, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Civil Society Dialogue Programme (CSD), initiated in 2008 aims contribution of civil society to the Turkey’s EU accession process; is one of the longest running EU grant programmes provided to the benefit of civil society for 10 years. Since 2008, programme has provided approximately 50 million euro to nearly 400 projects carried out in various fields within 5 different periods and supported more than 650 dialogue partnerships established by civil society organizations (CSO) in Turkey and the EU.  

The success of the CSD which has now become a brand, will be marked by “10 Years of Dialogue” event with the participation of CSOs and those contributing to civil society together with a wide audience including EU institutions, media, academics, volunteers from Turkey and the EU. The “10 Years of Dialogue” event will be held on March 9, 2021 at 12:00 – 16:15 pm in EU time and 14:00 pm – 18:15 Turkey time (GMT +3) online format. 

In the scope of event, a “Dialogue Square” panel will be organized with the participation of high level representatives from Turkey and the EU played an important role for implementation of CSD. The panel will be held from 12:40 to 13:30 pm EU time.  

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs Ambassador Faruk KAYMAKCI Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey Ambassador Nikolaus MEYER-LANDRUT The Chair of the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund and Former Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey (2014) Stefano MANSERVISI TOBB and Economic Development Foundation (IKV) Brussels Representative Haluk NURAY will be the panelists.  

Sessions will be organized with the participation of grant beneficiaries of CSD projects implemented in a wide range of thematic field since 2008. A virtual exhibition of photos from CSD projects, musical performances originating from Turkey and the EU, promotional films and cartoon shows will also be presented to the audience.  

English, French and sign language simultaneous interpretation is available during the event. 

Registration and Event Broadcast: www.diyalogun10yili.com   

Press Relase 

www.civilsocietydialogue.org
 

www.siviltoplumdiyalogu.org
 

Twitter: DiyalogProjesi Facebook: ABdiyaloguInstagram: siviltoplumdiyaloguYouTube: Sivil Toplum Diyaloğu  

Contact: Pınar Alkan pinar.alkan@siviltoplumdiyalogu.org00 90 532 294 19 07 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1449988/Sivil_Toplum_Diyalogu_Logo.jpg  Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1449989/Civil_Society_Dialogue_Infographic.jpg
 

  

 

  

  

 

