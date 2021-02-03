11.4 C
Comune di Monopoli
mercoledì 3 Febbraio 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Trade360 maintains stock trading integrity

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Cinema e SpettacoloAndrea Sala - 0

The Matrix 4: il titolo è davvero Matrix Resurrections?

Un rumor supportato da una foto indica che il titolo di Matrix 4 sarebbe Matrix Resurrections. Leggi i dettagli e il commento di Warner.
Continua a leggere
Lifestyle AwardsLifestyleblog.it - 0

Lifestyle Awards 2021 TV: I vincitori

Ed eccoci giunti all’annuncio dei vincitori dei Lifestyle Awards 2021 per quanto concerne la categoria Tv. Il mondo del piccolo...
Continua a leggere
Cinema e SpettacoloEmanuele Zambon - 0

Groundhog Day: 15 curiosità su Ricomincio da capo, il film con Bill Murray

Ogni giorno Phil Connors si risveglia nello stesso letto ed è sempre il 2 febbraio. Colpa di un loop...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Among increasing market hype, following the events of the last few days surrounding the GME (Gamestop) stock, global multi asset trading provider Trade360 wishes to announce that no changes or restrictions were put on buying or selling of shares through its platform. 

  

  

During the last few trading days, several major online brokers limited traders’ ability to buy shares of Gamestop, which was being subjected to a “short squeeze” by members of the reddit community r/wallstreetbets. 

These limitations occurred at some of the worlds’ leading online brokerages, and lead to concerns and allegations from the above-mentioned online community regarding market manipulation. These voices increased when other well known providers, run into technical difficulties forcing traders to close losing positions and sell their stocks unwillingly.  

Trade360.com continues to allow buying and selling of stocks, including GME, AMC and BB without limitations and assures all current and potential clients that no intervention in trading patterns will be made. 

Founded in 2013, Trade360 is a leading CFD trading provider, regulated throughout the European Union and Australia. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to level the financial playing field by providing both retail and professional traders the tools and support required to trade on financial markets. 

In Europe, Trade360 is a registered brand-name of CrowdTech Ltd. – a company authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with license number 202/13, and registered office at 116 Gladstonos, M. Kyprianou House, 3rd & 4th Floors, 3032, Limassol, Cyprus. 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1221455/Trade360_Logo.jpg
 

 

Articolo precedenteAlmirall annuncia la nomina di Gianfranco Nazzi a nuovo CEO
Articolo successivoT2EVOLVE: breakthrough alliance boosting Europe to the forefront of cancer immunotherapy

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Notizieadnkronos - 0

L’economista Giuseppe Di Taranto: “Il bazooka di Draghi? Coniugare tecnici e politici”

"Whatever it takes è la frase iconica" del percorso di Mario Draghi da presidente della Bce e che si...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

L’economista Giuseppe Di Taranto: “Il bazooka di Draghi? Coniugare tecnici e politici”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
"Whatever it takes è la frase iconica" del percorso di Mario Draghi da presidente della Bce e che si è tradotta nell'azione con il...
Continua a leggere

Conte torna prof all’università, può riprendere la cattedra

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Il professor Giuseppe Conte potrebbe tornare a insegnare all'università già dal 22 febbraio, inizio del secondo semestre dell'anno accademico. "Il professore Giuseppe Conte ha...
Continua a leggere

Variante sudafricana in Italia, isolato primo caso a Varese

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Isolato a Varese il primo caso in Italia di variante sudafricana di Covid. Il caso è ora in corso di valutazione presso l'ospedale di...
Continua a leggere

Automotive, PoliMi realizza simulatore più innovativo al mondo

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Il Politecnico di Milano taglia un nuovo traguardo sulla ricerca scientifica in ambito automotive e realizza il simulatore di guida più innovativo al mondo....
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Network

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini