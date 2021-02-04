15.9 C
ImmediapressNotizie

Tekce Overseas: “Bitcoin Peaked, Profit Realized in Real Estate”

adnkronos

While crypto currencies reach record values, the investors chose the real estate market as the main area for profit realization. Bayram Tekce, the Chairman of Tekce Overseas Gayrimenkul AS, declared that they have made dozens of property sales with crypto currencies within the last 2 months. 

ISTANBUL, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Since the Bitcoin price entered an upward trend, international investors started to seek investment areas for profit realization. In this sense, one of the most important markets was real estate.  

Evaluating the developments in the market, Bayram Tekce, Chairman of Tekce Overseas, stated, “With our goal to be a pioneer in PropTech, crypto payment methods were always on our agenda. In this period, when the value of Bitcoin reached record levels, we created a significant value with the reliable and easy payment methods we offer to investors and we experienced a serious increase in demand in this regard.”  

Sold more than 50 real estate in the last 2 months 

Bayram Tekçe, who made the first real estate sale with crypto currency in the world in 2017, stated that they have sold more than 50 real estate in the last 2 months when the crypto money market peaked. He added that Turkey, having a liberal economy, offers many opportunities to crypto currency investors for balancing their assets by using property investment as a leverage. 

Bitcoin, the crypto currency with the highest volume in the market, is on the agenda in recent days with record price increases. The third of the Bitcoin Halving was held on May 11, 2020 with the objective of slowing down the production and balancing the supply on the market. As a result of the halving, Bitcoin was expected to gain more value as a medium of exchange or investment. In addition, investors in search of a tool that will not lose value due to the global pandemic; the American presidential election and the increasing interest of corporate companies in this area also triggered the increase in value. Being a decentralized digital currency, Bitcoin attracts the attention of many investors looking for wealth security.  

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428972/Tekce_Overseas.jpg
 

  

 

