15.9 C
Comune di Monopoli
giovedì 4 Febbraio 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

iWedia appoints Xavier Marlé as Director of Sales and Business Development in APAC

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Sanremo 2021: i premi saranno consegnati su un carrello

La Rai ha consegnato al Comitato Tecnico Scientifico il protocollo di sicurezza per l’edizione del Festival di Sanremo 2021. Si...
Continua a leggere
Food & BeverageLifestyleblog.it - 0

Oggi è la giornata mondiale della Zuppa: quali sono le più instagrammabili

La zuppa continua a essere ancora oggi uno dei piatti più apprezzati a livello globale per via della sua semplicità nella preparazione, delle...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Share pazzesco, Pomeriggio 5 vola

Il pomeriggio di Canale5 è d’oro. E lo sanno bene a Cologno Monzese, quartier generale del Biscione. La D’Urso...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — iWedia, a leading provider of software solutions for TV devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Marlé as Director of Sales and Business Development in Asia Pacific. 

Located in Singapore, Xavier has accumulated 15 years of experience in the Pay TV industry and held several customer-focused positions in APAC. Before joining iWedia, he successfully helped the regional expansion of Verimatrix, Brightcove, SeaChange and more recently iFeelSmart, where he served as VP of Sales, Accounts and Business Development. 

This new year’s transfer consolidates iWedia team in APAC and follows the company’s mission to provide always greater support to its customers and partners. 

Hans-Jürgen Désor, CEO of iWedia, said, “It is a great pleasure to welcome Xavier on board. His competences are recognized throughout the digital TV industry where he has established a strong professional network.” “The array of technologies he worked with, combined with his executive mindset will be very valuable to all the Telcos and Pay TV operators in the region, as well as for iWedia” he added. 

Xavier said, “I am delighted to join iWedia and contribute to serving world-class software to the top-tier operators in APAC. I am convinced that with the expertise of iWedia to deploy complex TV project across the globe and particularly in APAC market, combined with our broad range of solutions, our value-added services and our system integration capabilities, we will be able to successfully build the next generation services for APAC operators.” 

About iWedia 

iWedia S.A. provides world-class software solutions for connected TV devices. We are pioneers in AndroidTV and support our customers with software architecture and design expertise, field proven products, and cost-effective engineering services. We are proud to serving major Telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier 1 automotive OEMs with our media solutions. 

iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high-volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade and Novi Sad, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Brazil, France, Germany, India, Singapore and South Korea. 

For more information, please visit www.iwedia.com and contact: 

David C. Paul, Marketing Manager, iWediadavid.paul@iwedia.com
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432428/iWedia_Xavier_Marle.jpg  Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429562/iWedia_Logo.jpg
 

  

  

  

  

 

Articolo precedenteHOPIUM Announces The Success Of Its Capital Increase By Private Placement For An Amount Of 5 Million Euros
Articolo successivoNCCN Gets Personal About Improving Global Cancer Care for World Cancer Day

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Sanremo 2021: i premi saranno consegnati su un carrello

La Rai ha consegnato al Comitato Tecnico Scientifico il protocollo di sicurezza per l’edizione del Festival di Sanremo 2021. Si...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Arriva l’aereo elettrico, ecosostenibile e silenzioso

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Un piccolo aereo ecosostenibile per rotte di medio raggio, elettrico e silenzioso. Presso la startup austriaca Volare GmbH, per la prima volta al mondo,...
Continua a leggere

Governo Draghi, spunta la petizione: “Salviamo il ministro Costa”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
(Ler/Adnkronos)  "Salviamo il ministro Costa". E' questo il titolo della petizione lanciata su change.org con cui si chiede al presidente del Consiglio di riconfermare al...
Continua a leggere

Cosmesi green, il nuovo standard di Natrue a Vivaness

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Natrue presenta a Vivaness eSpecial, evento internazionale dedicato alla cosmesi naturale e biologica che quest’anno si svolgerà online dal 17 al 19 febbraio, il...
Continua a leggere

Renzi: “Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best” – Video

Notizie adnkronos - 0
"Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best". Matteo Renzi si esprime così, alla Cnbc, sulla figura di Mario Draghi, chiamato a formare...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Network

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini