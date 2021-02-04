8.5 C
Comune di Monopoli
giovedì 4 Febbraio 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Flor de Caña Rum receives the Sustainability Award at the 2020 Green Awards

Avatar
di tagdiv
0

Da leggere

Cinema e SpettacoloAndrea Sala - 0

The Matrix 4: il titolo è davvero Matrix Resurrections?

Un rumor supportato da una foto indica che il titolo di Matrix 4 sarebbe Matrix Resurrections. Leggi i dettagli e il commento di Warner.
Continua a leggere
Lifestyle AwardsLifestyleblog.it - 0

Lifestyle Awards 2021 TV: I vincitori

Ed eccoci giunti all’annuncio dei vincitori dei Lifestyle Awards 2021 per quanto concerne la categoria Tv. Il mondo del piccolo...
Continua a leggere
Cinema e SpettacoloEmanuele Zambon - 0

Groundhog Day: 15 curiosità su Ricomincio da capo, il film con Bill Murray

Ogni giorno Phil Connors si risveglia nello stesso letto ed è sempre il 2 febbraio. Colpa di un loop...
Continua a leggere
Avatar
tagdiv

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Flor de Caña, a sustainably produced premium rum brand, has been honored with the prestigious “Sustainability Award”, the highest distinction given during the 2020 Green Awards (organized by The Drinks Business), in recognition of the brand’s leadership within the industry and historic commitment to sustainable practices. 

Today, Flor de Caña is the only global spirit to hold the world’s two top sustainability certifications: Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade. While this achievement impressed the judges, it was the additional efforts of this family-owned brand that secured its position as recipient of the award, in particular the use of 100% renewable energy to distill its rum, planting 50,000 trees annually since 2005 and its programs to support the local community. 

The Carbon Neutral certification, issued by Carbon Trust, assures consumers that Flor de Caña offsets all carbon emissions during the entire lifecycle of the rum, from field to market. Meanwhile, the Fair Trade certification, issued by Fair Trade USA, verifies that the rum is sustainably produced in compliance with over 300 rigorous labor, social and environmental standards.  

The Flor de Caña story began in 1890 when a young Italian adventurer decided to establish a distillery at the base of Nicaragua’s tallest and most active volcano, the San Cristóbal. 130 years and five family generations later, the entire production process of Flor de Caña continues under the supervision of the same family, mastering the art of sustainable rum making. 

About Flor de Caña RumFlor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that’s Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it’s distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar. It was awarded “Best Rum Producer of the Year” by the International Wine and Spirit Competition in 2017. www.flordecana.com
 

Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com
 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432495/Flor_de_Can_a_12_Year_Rum.jpg
 

 

Articolo precedenteGoverno, Renzi: “Draghi miglior premier, saprà trovare via d’uscita da crisi”

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Immediapress - 0

Flor de Caña Rum receives the Sustainability Award at the 2020 Green Awards

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, a sustainably produced premium rum brand, has been honored with...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Governo, Renzi: “Draghi miglior premier, saprà trovare via d’uscita da crisi”

Notizie - 0
"Penso che Draghi sia il miglior presidente del Consiglio per l'Italia, in particolare in questo momento. Draghi era presidente della Bce, è ammirato nel...
Continua a leggere

CGTN: China celebrates Lunar New Year with major victory in poverty alleviation

Immediapress - 0
BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wednesday marks "Lichun", the first solar term of the year, considered the beginning of spring. As a Chinese...
Continua a leggere

Realty ONE Group Will Plant ONE Tree for Every ONE of Its Transactions in 2021

Immediapress - 0
The UNBrokerage Announces ONE Cares Plan for the New Year to Impact the Environment and Touch as Many Lives as Possible LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3,...
Continua a leggere

Bper, Vandelli: ‘Fiducia in crescita gruppo, dividendo 4 cent rispetta guidance Bce’

Notizie - 0
"Voglio esprimere grande fiducia nelle prospettive di crescita" di Bper che presenta un "capitale solido e un buffer di liquidità ampio" assieme a "un...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Network

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini