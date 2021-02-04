15.9 C
Comune di Monopoli
giovedì 4 Febbraio 2021
type here...
ImmediapressNotizie

Comscore Brings Cookie-Free Connected TV (CTV) Audience Targeting To Europe With Predictive Audiences

adnkronos
di adnkronos
0

Da leggere

Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Sanremo 2021: i premi saranno consegnati su un carrello

La Rai ha consegnato al Comitato Tecnico Scientifico il protocollo di sicurezza per l’edizione del Festival di Sanremo 2021. Si...
Continua a leggere
Food & BeverageLifestyleblog.it - 0

Oggi è la giornata mondiale della Zuppa: quali sono le più instagrammabili

La zuppa continua a essere ancora oggi uno dei piatti più apprezzati a livello globale per via della sua semplicità nella preparazione, delle...
Continua a leggere
Radio e TvLifestyleblog.it - 0

Share pazzesco, Pomeriggio 5 vola

Il pomeriggio di Canale5 è d’oro. E lo sanno bene a Cologno Monzese, quartier generale del Biscione. La D’Urso...
Continua a leggere
adnkronos
adnkronos

Comscore brings its patent-pending Predictive Audiences solution to the UK and Germany, with the industry’s first European CTV viewership audiences 

RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is excited to announce the expansion of Predictive Audiences – the industry’s first cookie-free, GDPR-friendly targeting capability that enables advertisers to reach audiences based on granular CTV viewership behaviour through privacy-friendly contextual signals – starting with the UK and Germany markets. 

Comscore has created cookie-free CTV viewership segments for advertisers by leveraging its unique set of data assets comprised of its opted-in digital panel, rich behavioural data, CTV ad exposure and viewership data, and its superior contextual crawler. This innovation marks the first cookie-free audience targeting solution for CTV in Europe. 

After announcing the launch of international CTV measurement capabilities in select European markets last year, Comscore is now expanding the range of solutions offered to its clients.  

With this release advertisers will be able to programmatically reach highly sought-after audiences, based on their CTV viewership behavior, in a cookie-free manner across desktop, mobile and CTV. Through this patent-pending capability, Comscore is able to translate CTV viewership behaviors in UK and Germany into contextual signals, advancing the industry’s GDPR-friendly solutions to reach granular CTV audiences. Now advertisers will have additional options for extending linear TV ad buys and reaching new audiences in the UK and Germany markets, with more markets expected to be announced soon. Comscore’s new Predictive Audiences based on UK and Germany CTV viewership behaviours are available today in leading demand-side platforms. 

“Comscore has been the gold standard for measuring audiences and advertising across platforms. As we enter the next generation of media, we are excited to leverage our unique CTV viewership dataset to expand our offering,” said Guido Fambach, EVP EMEA and APAC, Comscore. “These solutions offer European advertisers and agencies a bridge to overcoming a gap that they have been trying to overcome for years.” 

“The media landscape and consumption patterns are evolving fast and the need for advertisers to reach granular audiences in Europe did not diminish upon the implementation of GDPR” said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Solutions, Comscore. “With these industry-leading capabilities, Comscore is excited to bring the value of audience targeting back to Europe translated into an unmatched contextual capability.” 

The expansion of Predictive Audiences marks the latest enhancement to Comscore’s cookie-free solutions within the Comscore Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioural audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV. To learn more, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Products/Activation or contact us today. 

About ComscoreComscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behaviour and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.  

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/327730/comScore_Logo.jpg
 

 

Articolo precedenteCoronavirus, negli Usa superati i 450mila morti
Articolo successivoBlueVoyant Expands Portfolio of Services Across Europe

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ultime news

Festival di SanremoBruno Bellini - 0

Sanremo 2021: i premi saranno consegnati su un carrello

La Rai ha consegnato al Comitato Tecnico Scientifico il protocollo di sicurezza per l’edizione del Festival di Sanremo 2021. Si...
Continua a leggere

Potrebbe interessarti

Arriva l’aereo elettrico, ecosostenibile e silenzioso

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Un piccolo aereo ecosostenibile per rotte di medio raggio, elettrico e silenzioso. Presso la startup austriaca Volare GmbH, per la prima volta al mondo,...
Continua a leggere

Governo Draghi, spunta la petizione: “Salviamo il ministro Costa”

Notizie adnkronos - 0
(Ler/Adnkronos)  "Salviamo il ministro Costa". E' questo il titolo della petizione lanciata su change.org con cui si chiede al presidente del Consiglio di riconfermare al...
Continua a leggere

Cosmesi green, il nuovo standard di Natrue a Vivaness

Notizie adnkronos - 0
Natrue presenta a Vivaness eSpecial, evento internazionale dedicato alla cosmesi naturale e biologica che quest’anno si svolgerà online dal 17 al 19 febbraio, il...
Continua a leggere

Renzi: “Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best” – Video

Notizie adnkronos - 0
"Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best". Matteo Renzi si esprime così, alla Cnbc, sulla figura di Mario Draghi, chiamato a formare...
Continua a leggere

Categorie

Network

Stay connected

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© Lifestyleblog.it - Testata online iscritta al Tribunale di Bari al n. 23/2011 - Direttore Responsabile: Bruno Bellini