Cambridge Quantum Computing Releases tket v0.7 with Open Access to All Python Users

adnkronos
di adnkronos
adnkronos
adnkronos

Free access to premier quantum software development kit designed to accelerate quantum applications 

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) today announced the latest version of tket (pronounced “ticket”), its high-performance quantum software development kit (SDK), with all licence restrictions removed for use of tket’s Python module (also known as “pytket”).   

Python is an open-source, general-purpose coding language predominate in quantum computing programming and software development. With this latest release, any Python user with access to a quantum computer can deploy the tket SDK in any context, commercial or otherwise, and benefit from its capabilities.   

Version 0.7 also now enables quantum circuit execution on Microsoft Azure Quantum (public preview version), as well as extends classical control of quantum operations on ion trap systems from Honeywell Quantum Solutions.   

“By providing free access to our premier tket SDK to the legions of Python users across the world, we hope to accelerate the development of quantum computing research and applications across multiple industry sectors,” said Mehdi Bozzo-Rey, Head of Business Development, Cambridge Quantum Computing. “By increasing the number of tket-compatible cloud-based quantum computing platforms as well, we’ve made it easier for virtually any programmer to explore developing quantum algorithms and software.” 

Originally developed and continuously updated by CQC’s team of quantum computing scientists, tket enables researchers, algorithm designers and software developers to build and execute quantum circuits that produce the best results on the most advanced quantum devices available. tket translates machine-independent algorithms into executable circuits, optimizing the physical qubit layout while reducing the number of required quantum gates. 

tket supports virtually all quantum hardware devices and quantum programming languages, and allows users to migrate between devices by changing just a single line of code, making a developer’s research program platform-independent. tket is used by many quantum hardware providers as well as major companies worldwide. 

Other new features in the v0.7 release of tket include: 

The changelog for this version is available at: https://cqcl.github.io/pytket/build/html/changelog.html
 

To learn more about using tket with Azure Quantum, see our blog post at: https://medium.com/cambridge-quantum-computing/execute-circuits-on-azure-quantum-using-t-ket-81900d55393e  

About Cambridge Quantum Computing 

Founded in 2014 and backed by some of the world’s leading quantum computing companies, CQC is a global leader in quantum software and quantum algorithms, enabling clients to achieve the most out of rapidly evolving quantum computing hardware. CQC has offices in the UK, USA and Japan. For more information, visit CQC at http://www.cambridgequantum.com and on LinkedIn. 

 

