HOT SHOT 2020: 20 anni del disco di diamante di Shaggy

È ora disponibile in tutti I negozi e negli store digitali “HOT SHOT 2020”, l’album che festeggia il 20mo anniversario del disco di diamante “HOT SHOT”.

Questo nuovo progetto contiene versioni riviste delle più grandi hit di Shaggy.

“Per Hot Shot 2020 – racconta SHAGGY – volevo modernizzare canzoni come “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel,” “Luv Me Luv Me”, dar loro una nuova forza così come altre hit come “Boombastic” e “Oh Carolina”. Abbiamo ripreso l’energia originale portando però I brani verso una nuova strada, esplorando nuovi suoni che non avevamo mai provato prima”.

Registrato tra New York e il leggendario Anchor Recording Studio in Jamaica, per questo disco Shaggy ha chiamato a collaborare un lungo elenco di grandi produttori come Martin Kierszenbaum (Sting, Lady Gaga, Madonna), Shane Hoosong (Vybz Kartel), Dave Audé (Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez), e Dwayne “iLL Wayno” Shippy (Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj).

HOT SHOT 2020 TRACK LISTING:

STANDARD EDITION

Hot Shot (Hot Shot 2020) It Wasn’t Me (Hot Shot 2020) feat. Rayvon Luv Me Luv Me (Hot Shot 2020) feat.Amber Lee Angel (Hot Shot 2020) feat.Sting Keep’n It Real (Hot Shot 2020) Primavera (Hot Shot 2020) feat.Sting Buk-In-Hamm Palace (Hot Shot 2020) Oh Carolina (Hot Shot 2020) Electric Avenue (Hot Shot 2020) Caribbean Plans (Hot Shot 2020) feat.Rani Boombastic (Hot Shot 2020) Strength Of A Woman (Hot Shot 2020) Under The Sea (Hot Shot 2020) Hey Sexy Lady (Hot Shot 2020)

DELUXE EDITION

Hot Shot (Hot Shot 2020) It Wasn’t Me (Hot Shot 2020) feat. Rayvon Luv Me Luv Me (Hot Shot 2020) feat.Amber Lee Angel (Hot Shot 2020) feat.Sting Keep’n It Real (Hot Shot 2020) Primavera (Hot Shot 2020) feat.Sting Buk-In-Hamm Palace (Hot Shot 2020) Oh Carolina (Hot Shot 2020) Electric Avenue (Hot Shot 2020) Caribbean Plans (Hot Shot 2020) feat.Rani Boombastic (Hot Shot 2020) Strength Of A Woman (Hot Shot 2020) Under The Sea (Hot Shot 2020) Hey Sexy Lady (Hot Shot 2020) Electric Avenue (Hot Shot 2020) (Dave Audé Remix) Under The Sea (Hot Shot 2020) (Dave Audé Remix) It Wasn’t Me (Hot Shot 2020) feat. Rayvon (Dave Audé Remix) Algorithmo (Cherry Cherry Boom Boom Version) –Shaggy, with Willie Peyote & Don Joe Banana (Dave Audé Remix)by Conkarah feat. Shaggy